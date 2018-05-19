Executive Chef Dietmar Spitzer (5nd from right) alongside with Mr. Libor Secka (7th from left), Director of Food & Beverage posed together with their dedicated Food & Beverage team

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa in Mai Khao has added to its global reputation with its authentic Thai restaurant. Ginja Taste recently receiving the gastronomic award in an annual Thailand Tatler’s Best Restaurants 2018, a respected guide to the best of fine dining in Thailand and reliable source for Thailand’s foodies.

Now in its 17th year, for the 2018 edition 234 premier dining outlets across the country – 150 in Bangkok and 84 upcountry – were reviewed anonymously and scored in four key categories: food, setting, drinks and service.

Ginja Taste was scored 83 out of 100. The two thumps up for this accolade also go to the culinarians behind the kitchen, run by Ginja Taste’s Thai Chef Tanasub Trisub and his skilled team. His exceptional dishes inspired by the home grow herbs, spices and local products. The culinary team also works closely with local fishermen who deliver daily with catch of the day, fresh seafood among black crabs, soft shell crabs, and fresh fishes to prawns from the Andaman Sea.

For a true taste of island rich culture, the signature ‘Ancient Wild’ set menu, is a must try, according to their media release.

The other highlight of a la carte menu includes Pu Nim Nam Makham – softshell crabs with tamarind sauce; Moo Hong Som – stewed pork with cinnamon, ginger and lychee; Gaeng Lueang Pla Pak Tai Sapparod – Southern sour fish curry with Phuket pineapple just to name a few.

Ginja Taste set in a traditional sala, the Thai restaurant is surrounded by tropical gardens and boasts a stunning view of the Andaman Sea.

The restaurant operates from 6-10pm. To reserve a table for dinner at Ginja Taste, contact the Food & Beverage Dining Experience Team.

EMAIL: [email protected]

CALL: +66 (0)76 338 000

For more information click HERE.

- Tanutam Thawan