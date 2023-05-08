Today’s summer storm forecast, Thais warned of heavy rain, strong wind and hail

PHOTO: Unsplash

Today, Thailand’s Meteorological Department forecasted a 24-hour weather outlook, with the northern region experiencing summer storms characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hail. Some areas may also experience lightning. Residents in these regions are advised to exercise caution during summer storms, avoiding open spaces, large trees, weak structures, and billboards. It is also recommended to avoid wearing metallic items and using mobile phones during thunderstorms. Farmers should prepare to protect their agricultural produce and livestock from potential damage.

This weather phenomenon is due to a high-pressure system originating from China, which is spreading to cover the upper part of Vietnam and the South China Sea. It is expected to cover the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea between today and 10 May. Meanwhile, southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, covering the upper part of Thailand, with hot to very hot conditions presented in these areas.

From May 8 to 14, westerly and south-westerly winds covering the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen. These conditions, combined with the presence of a low-pressure area over the southern Bay of Bengal, will result in increased thunderstorm activity in the south. The Andaman Sea is expected to have waves reaching around one metre, while areas experiencing thunderstorms may see waves of over two metres. Boat operators are advised to exercise caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Thailand, starting from 12 am today until 12 am tomorrow, is as follows:

Northern Region: General hot to very hot conditions, with isolated afternoon thundershowers and strong winds affecting 10% of the area, primarily in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Uttaradit, and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 25-30°C, maximum temperature 39-43°C. Winds from the southwest, with speeds of 10-20 km/h.

Northeastern Region: Hot weather with afternoon thundershowers, strong winds, and isolated hail affecting 40% of the area, primarily in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Minimum temperature 25-28°C, maximum temperature 36-39°C. Winds from the southwest, with speeds of 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: General hot to very hot conditions, with isolated afternoon thundershowers and strong winds affecting 10% of the area, primarily in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces. Minimum temperature 26-29°C, maximum temperature 39-42°C. Winds from the southwest, with speeds of 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Region: General hot weather with some areas experiencing very hot conditions, isolated afternoon thundershowers and strong winds affecting 10% of the area, primarily in Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 26-30°C, maximum temperature 35-40°C. Winds from the southwest, with speeds of 10-30 km/h. Seas with waves lower than one metre, while areas with thundershowers have waves higher than one metre.

Southern Region (east coast): Hot weather during the day, with thundershowers affecting 20% of the area, primarily in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-29°C, maximum temperature 34-39°C. Winds from the southwest, with speeds of 10-30 km/h. Seas with waves lower than one metre, while areas with thundershowers have waves higher than one metre.

Follow us on :













Southern Region (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers affecting 40% of the area and some areas experiencing heavy rainfall, primarily in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 33-35°C. Winds from the west, with speeds of 15-30 km/h. Seas with waves around one metre, while areas with thundershowers have waves higher than two metres.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces: General hot to very hot conditions, with isolated afternoon thundershowers and strong winds affecting 10% of the area. Minimum temperature 29-30°C, maximum temperature 35-40°C. Winds from the southwest, with speeds of 10-20 km/h.