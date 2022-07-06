Mobile app in Japan will delete explicit kid photos

To avoid sexual abuse and exploitation, a mobile application from Japan will automatically delete kids’ explicit photos from their phones. Kids app Kids app

The artificial intelligence-powered app was developed in response to the rapid rise in incidents of adults requesting children’s explicit photos on social media. The application will also send messages to the parents and delete any images it finds to be sexually inappropriate.

The developers of the application are now work to find ways to persuade kids and parents to download it to their smart devices so photos can be ‘tagged’.

It was proposed that the app comes pre-installed on smartphones or those people who download it receive discounts or incentives.

The app is a partnership between Tokyo-based Smartbooks, the local Nakamura police station in the prefecture of Aichi, and Fujita Health University. By the end of 2022, the app should be accessible to the public.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post