image
image
Roadside ambush in Pattani kills 1 and injures another

Anukul

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Roadside ambush in Pattani kills 1 and injures another | The Thaiger
PHOTO: dailynews.co.th
Last night southern police reported that at 7pm a paramilitary ranger was shot dead and another injured in a roadside ambush in Sai Buri district in the Pattani province. There has been an unofficial ceasefire between the insurgent factions and government soldiers and rangers, during April and the height of the Covid-19 crisis, but that now seems to be over.

An initial investigation revealed that 2 men from the 44th Ranger Regiment – 31 year old Sitthichai Pakdiphan and 28 year old Pongchai Pongthong – were travelling on a motorcycle after going through a health screening checkpoint to buy food at a nearby village.

Roadside ambush in Pattani kills 1 and injures another | News by The Thaiger

As they neared a bridge, a group of men on the roadside opened fire at them. Sitthichai was hit in the head and the back. He died on the spot. Pongchai was shot in the right arm.

Due to the lack of information about the incident authorities have set a 500 metre premier around the crime scene for further investigation

SOURCE: Bangkok Post / Thai Rath

Coronavirus Thailand

Masks, hand gel and PPE valued at 5 million baht seized in Bangkok

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

Masks, hand gel and PPE valued at 5 million baht seized in Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Riverdal Press

Police in Bangkok have confiscated face masks, hand sanitiser and protective clothing valued at 5 million baht and arrested a man in a raid on a townhouse in Thawi Watthana district.

Officers of the Department of Special Investigation, together with police and officials from the Internal Trade Department and the Food and Drug Administration, searched the two-storey townhouse, where they found huge volumes of products on the state price control list, according to the acting DSI chief. Ton Obpin, who claimed to own the products, was arrested.

Officers seized 28,250 face masks,many bottles of various brands of alcohol gel, 8,200 packets of face masks filters, and 1,800 PPE suits. The products combined are valued at about 5 million baht.

Masks, hand gel and PPE valued at 5 million baht seized in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangkok Post

Hoarding and profiteering essential medical equipment has become a serious global problem since the outbreak Covid-19 outbreak late last year.

The raid took place after the DSI got a tip that goods stored at the site lacked proper permits. Some products did not meet the requirements of Thai law including the Medical Devices Act and the Cosmetics Act.

Authorities intend to expand the investigation to determine whether there were other offences related to product standards and labelling, according to the acting DSI chief.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Crime

Two women in Rayong fined 15 million baht each for ciggie smuggling

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

Two women in Rayong fined 15 million baht each for ciggie smuggling | The Thaiger

A Thai ‘auntie’ and her daughter from Rayong have been fined 15 million baht for smuggling 37 crates of cigarettes, valued around 200,000 baht, from Cambodia. 53 year old Pisamai and 34 years old Somradee tried to smuggle nearly 19,000 packets of cigarettes over the border.

Investigators raided their apartment in Muang Rayong. They were caught red handed loading the cases onto a 3-wheeled motorbike. 10 metres away police found the rest of the boxes. They were both arrested.

Pisamai told police that this was the second batch of cigarettes received from Cambodia. The first batch was early in April – a delivery of 17 crates of cigarettes of a variety of popular brands. She says she hired Somradee to help her move the cigarettes into a room in exchange 300 baht.

A spokesperson for the Thai Excise Department says he received the tip-off from detectives about the smuggled cigarettes and notified the police. Both suspects have been fined 15 times the value of tax evaded – a total of about 15 million baht each.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Crime

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand

5 prisoners in Issan’s upper northeastern Sakon Nakhon province pulled off a daring escape from Sawang Daen Din Prison yesterday morning after being transferred to a Covid-19 quarantine room.

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison | News by The Thaiger

The inmates escaped through the ceiling of the room and found their way through tight passages in the building without once being spotted by the guards.

They then made a rope from canvas sheeting and used it to climb over the perimeter wall, before fleeing. And they’ve not been seen since.

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison | News by The Thaiger

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison | News by The Thaiger

4 of the men had been convicted of drug possession while the fifth was in prison for destruction of property. Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

