Roadside ambush in Pattani kills 1 and injures another | The Thaiger

Hot News
Roadside ambush in Pattani kills 1 and injures another
Last night southern police reported that at 7pm a paramilitary ranger was shot dead and another injured in a roadside ambush in Sai Buri district in the Pattani province. There has been an unofficial ceasefire between the insurgent factions and government soldiers and rangers, during April and the height of the Covid-19 crisis, but that now seems to be over.
An initial investigation revealed that 2 men from the 44th Ranger Regiment – 31 year old Sitthichai Pakdiphan and 28 year old Pongchai Pongthong – were travelling on a motorcycle after going through a health screening checkpoint to buy food at a nearby village.
As they neared a bridge, a group of men on the roadside opened fire at them. Sitthichai was hit in the head and the back. He died on the spot. Pongchai was shot in the right arm.
Due to the lack of information about the incident authorities have set a 500 metre premier around the crime scene for further investigation
SOURCE: Bangkok Post / Thai RathKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Masks, hand gel and PPE valued at 5 million baht seized in Bangkok
Police in Bangkok have confiscated face masks, hand sanitiser and protective clothing valued at 5 million baht and arrested a man in a raid on a townhouse in Thawi Watthana district.
Officers of the Department of Special Investigation, together with police and officials from the Internal Trade Department and the Food and Drug Administration, searched the two-storey townhouse, where they found huge volumes of products on the state price control list, according to the acting DSI chief. Ton Obpin, who claimed to own the products, was arrested.
Officers seized 28,250 face masks,many bottles of various brands of alcohol gel, 8,200 packets of face masks filters, and 1,800 PPE suits. The products combined are valued at about 5 million baht.
Hoarding and profiteering essential medical equipment has become a serious global problem since the outbreak Covid-19 outbreak late last year.
The raid took place after the DSI got a tip that goods stored at the site lacked proper permits. Some products did not meet the requirements of Thai law including the Medical Devices Act and the Cosmetics Act.
Authorities intend to expand the investigation to determine whether there were other offences related to product standards and labelling, according to the acting DSI chief.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Two women in Rayong fined 15 million baht each for ciggie smuggling
A Thai ‘auntie’ and her daughter from Rayong have been fined 15 million baht for smuggling 37 crates of cigarettes, valued around 200,000 baht, from Cambodia. 53 year old Pisamai and 34 years old Somradee tried to smuggle nearly 19,000 packets of cigarettes over the border.
Investigators raided their apartment in Muang Rayong. They were caught red handed loading the cases onto a 3-wheeled motorbike. 10 metres away police found the rest of the boxes. They were both arrested.
Pisamai told police that this was the second batch of cigarettes received from Cambodia. The first batch was early in April – a delivery of 17 crates of cigarettes of a variety of popular brands. She says she hired Somradee to help her move the cigarettes into a room in exchange 300 baht.
A spokesperson for the Thai Excise Department says he received the tip-off from detectives about the smuggled cigarettes and notified the police. Both suspects have been fined 15 times the value of tax evaded – a total of about 15 million baht each.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison
5 prisoners in Issan’s upper northeastern Sakon Nakhon province pulled off a daring escape from Sawang Daen Din Prison yesterday morning after being transferred to a Covid-19 quarantine room.
The inmates escaped through the ceiling of the room and found their way through tight passages in the building without once being spotted by the guards.
They then made a rope from canvas sheeting and used it to climb over the perimeter wall, before fleeing. And they’ve not been seen since.
4 of the men had been convicted of drug possession while the fifth was in prison for destruction of property. Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 4
South Korean supergroup BTS suspends their world stadium tour
Sponsorship in a Covid-19 era
Agricultural robot modified to provide biohazard clean-ups
Roadside ambush in Pattani kills 1 and injures another
Local markets in Asia retreat as US President Trump talks up revised trade war
2 more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital in Banglamung, Chon Buri
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 4
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO
Blacktipped reef sharks return to Koh Hong, Krabi – VIDEO
“Arrivals from Phuket have been screened for virus” – Interior Ministry
Mad dash for booze as alcohol ban lifted in most provinces – VIDEO
Number of Covid-19 cases passes 3.5 million worldwide
Phuket departees “spread coronavirus to his province” – Krabi deputy governor
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
Zero cases reported in Phuket today (Wednesday)
Dodgy Chinese medical supplies rejected by many countries
2 Chinese nabbed for peddling sex toys, hemp oil, facemasks
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
Thai Health Minister pushes ahead with ban on harmful pesticides
6 million unemployed in tourism alone – a stark outlook for Thailand’s tourist industry
Ratchaburi women scammed by “American’ Instagrammer
Government refuses Opposition’s request for debate on executive decrees
54 Covid-19 deaths compared to 26,000 road deaths
Woman seriously injured after English husband allegedly throws her from balcony
Suspect in fatal Bangkok shooting absconds with family
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
54 Covid-19 deaths compared to 26,000 road deaths
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
National alcohol ban to be lifted from Sunday, May 3
- Business3 days ago
Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants whilst the tourists are away
- Economy2 days ago
Thai baht up 3% against USD over past month
- Bangkok13 hours ago
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
- Crime3 days ago
3 more Cambodians arrested as part of Phuket human trafficking ring