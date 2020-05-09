Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies | The Thaiger

RIP Ken Chung, a founder member of Skål International Koh Samui, and a former Charter President for the Rotary Club of Samui after having been involved with Rotary in Australia for many years prior. In 2003 Ken was appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Australian Embassy, a position he held with pride for more than 12 years.

A kind friend and gentleman and well respected by so many on the island. He was a resident of Koh Samui for over 29 years.

Ken opened one of the first Italian restaurants (La Casa in Lamai) and later he was the General Manager at the Weekender Resort. Ken was an active committee member of THA in the region.

Ken passed peacefully in his sleep on May 8. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.