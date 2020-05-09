Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies | The Thaiger

Expats
Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies
Thailand
Issuing of driving licences suspended during emergency decree
The Department of Land Transport has declared a moratorium on the issuing of new driving licences until the emergency decree ends (currently scheduled to end on May 31). Thai Residents reports that DLT Director General Jirut Wisarnjit says the recent extension to the emergency decree means services will not re-open from May 7 as planned.
“The decision has been taken in order to cooperate with ongoing measures to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus and protect DLT staff and members of the public.”
Drivers whose licences expire between January 2 and May 31 are being granted an extension, with relevant authorities, including the Royal Thai Police and the Office of Insurance Commission, already notified. The Insurance Commission is asked to ensure affected drivers can still make a claim following an accident and the Royal Thai Police are requested to allow drivers with licences that expired on January 2 or later to continue driving.
It’s understood that once normal service resumes, those who have already booked to sit a driving test or renew their existing licence will be given priority. The DLT adds that all existing safety and hygiene protocols will continue to be observed.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Coronavirus Thailand
Alcohol ban now national, extended until further notice
Alcohol sales are officially banned nationwide as of today, by order of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Permanent Secretary for the Interior Chatchai Promlert made the announcement yesterday. Previously, the decision to ban sales and transport of alcohol rested with provincial governors, all 76 of whom enacted the prohibition, which expired last night. The ban is now a national matter.
Chatchai said the CCSA confirmed the ban extension to avoid any confusion.
“The alcohol sales ban is one of the Covid-19 containment measures being extended under an order by the CCSA, which means no sales of alcohol are allowed until further notice.”
The secretary-general of the National Security Council, in his capacity as the head of the central coordination office of the CCSA, says the NSC will hold talks with the Interior Ministry, provincial governors and the related agencies about a formal announcement requiring provinces nationwide to strictly follow the alcohol ban. That announcement is expected to be issued in the next two to three days.
He says the announcement is required for the sake of clarification after the CCSA decided to extend all key Covid-19 containment measures, including the alcohol sales ban.
The ban was first imposed before the cancelled Songkran holidays and was later extended on April 20.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Alcohol industry asks PM to lift booze ban nationwide
Thailand’s alcohol industry is banding together to ask PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the ban on alcohol sales, imposed as part of the national state of emergency to halt the spread of Covid-19. Alcohol-industry organisations, led by the Thai Fruit Wine and the Local Spirit Producer Association, the Thailand Bartender Association and Thai Wine Association, have made their case to the PM.
Though there has been no national prohibition, all 76 of Thailand’s provinces, plus Bangkok, have banned the sale of alcohol until this Thursday, the original date for the Emergency Decree to expire. The various associations asked the government not to prolong the prohibition beyond that date, and to allow alcoholic beverages to be sold via takeaway and delivery services.
They also asked the government to ease their tax burden and help manage the destruction of spoiled beverages, when all pubs, clubs and bars remain shuttered. The Excise Department has collected 132 billion baht in tax on alcohol so far this year, including 70 billion from beer and 62 billion from liquor.
The groups also want the government to lift the ban on the wholesale trade of alcohol, which they say is preventing producers and distributors from shipping products to retailers, where stocks can be safely stored in climate controlled conditions.
And they’ve asked authorities to inform them in advance before announcing future alcohol-related orders, complaining that, in many cases, provincial governors announced the local alcohol bans on the night before or even on the day they became effective.
SOURCE: Weekly Blitz
