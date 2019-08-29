Connect with us

Chiang Rai

Museflower Life Festival – Holistic wellness weekend in Chiang Rai, October 11-14

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Museflower Life Festival – Holistic wellness weekend in Chiang Rai, October 11-14 | The Thaiger

Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai is delighted to announce  its fifth annual Museflower Life Festival, celebrating all things healing, holistic, and green with more workshops and classes than before, coming this October 11 – 14, 2019.

Internationally known as northern Thailand’s first all-inclusive vegetarian holistic wellness retreat, Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai is especially known for its affordable, professional wellness offerings and delicious food picked fresh from its onsite organic farm.  Now in its fifth year, the annual Museflower Life Festival is one of the few dedicated international holistic wellness festivals in Thailand, and the only one held in northern Thailand.

Workshops, fitness classes, health counseling sessions, alternative therapies, signature spa treatments, nutritious Asian vegetarian buffets, wellness gifts and prizes at the Museflower Life Festival aim to share knowledge and inspire people to learn more about holistic wellbeing, and let people know what Museflower is all about.

The festival draws international participants, many who are repeat attendees who have formed a warm, close knit wellness community of liked-minded people.  The festival is a truly international experience with both teachers and guests coming from Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, UK, USA, and Australia.

This year’s festival lineup includes classes and workshops on movement and chanting meditations, Kaoshiki Dance and Crystal Singing Bowl meditation, forest bathing, soul writing, storytelling around the sacred fire, yoga, and Chi Gong.  Guests can also swim in the Himalayan crystal salt swimming pool, detox in the hot mineral baths, and choose among the many relaxing body treatments at Museflower Spa.

Among several new classes this year, the Healing From Fatigue & Burnout Workshop, teaches how to ground yourself, identify opportunities for change, and learn how to get your life back in balance; the Inner & Outer De-cluttering Workshop helps you clear away mental, emotional, and physical clutter that no longer serve you, to create a new space for the life you want; the How to Use Improv to Heal Workshop uses improv, comedy, and creative thinking in a group setting to help build your confidence and express yourself better.

“Museflower Life Festival allows everyone to come to discover and try different wellness modalities that they normally might not have access to, or learn about new alternative therapies, all at a very low cost.   It’s also a great opportunity to get together with like-minded people, connect and learn,” says Tania Ho, Museflower Retreat & Spa’s founder, owner, and resident holistic practitioner.

Visiting practitioner Mabel from Hong Kong, a regular festival participant, said last year’s festival “was a mind-blowing experience with a clear bond between us. Everyone shared their wisdom and there was such a strong connection between us.”

You Min from Singapore said her favourite experiences were “Amazing food, and the close community and relationships that were built during the festival.”

The event is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, with an entrance fee of THB 1,200 per person.  The pass is applicable for activities from 10 am. – 5 pm to attend all talks, workshops, fitness and wellness classes, holistic therapy demonstrations, swim in Thailand’s first Himalayan crystal salt pool, and more.  The day pass includes a delicious, nutritious, lacto-ovo vegetarian lunch buffet picked fresh the same morning from the retreat’s on-site organic farm and egg farm.

Guests who want to join only a single class can pay 600 baht per 60 minute class, 900 baht per 90minute class, and 1,200 baht per 120-minute class.  Guests who join the full program and full day pass will go home with lucky draw prizes and a gift bag filled with healthy goodies.

A special retreat program and rate is available for in-house guests who are staying for the entire Museflower Life Festival Retreat program.

Museflower Life Festival takes place takes place October 11 – 14, 2019.  A discount festival package room rate is available for the full festival weekend program, priced from 19,420 baht (USD 630) per person to 22,420 baht (USD 727) per person, depending on room type.

On Saturday and Sunday October 12 – 13, the festival is open to outside guests who can purchase a Day Pass at 1,200 baht per person. The pass is applicable for all activities from 10 am – 5 pm including a vegetarian buffet lunch.

For Life Festival program and details, visit:  www.museflowerlifefestival.com

Museflower Life Festival - Holistic wellness weekend in Chiang Rai, October 11-14 | News by The Thaiger Museflower Life Festival - Holistic wellness weekend in Chiang Rai, October 11-14 | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai collision kills truck driver, injures several Chinese tourists

May Taylor

Published

6 days ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

Chiang Rai collision kills truck driver, injures several Chinese tourists | The Thaiger

A tourist bus with 19 Chinese tourists on board was heading to the White Temple of Chiang Rai yesterday, when it was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck. The truck driver was killed instantly, and several bus passengers were rushed to hospital with injuries.

Chiang Rai collision kills truck driver, injures several Chinese tourists | News by The Thaiger

It comes less than a week after 10 Italian tourists were injured, one seriously, in northern Thailand when their bus skidded off the road and overturned.

In this latest incident, the bus was carrying 19 Chinese tourists, including 3 children. One of the passengers sustained a fractured shoulder, while others were fortunate to escape with minor injuries. The passengers are currently being assisted by the Chinese Consulate General.

Thailand already has a notorious reputation for road traffic accidents and this latest collision is certainly not going to help that. The police are investigating to determine the cause.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Chiang Rai

Department warns of possible floods and landslides for 12 provinces

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 18, 2019

By

Department warns of possible floods and landslides for 12 provinces | The Thaiger

FILE PHOTO

Officials and emergency responders in 12 provinces have been instructed to be prepared, and put equipment on standby, to cope with possible floods and landslides until August 20 (Tuesday).

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general Chayaphol Thitisak says the alert was issued because of heavy downpours in the North, the Central and southeastern coastal areas.

Officials were told to monitor weather conditions, as well as rainfall and river levels around the clock while also preparing fast-moving teams and equipment to be stationed at disaster-prone areas, ready to aid residents. The locals have also been urged to follow weather reports closely, according to The Nation.

The 12 affected provinces include…

Mae Hong Son (Muang, Pang Mapha, Khun Yuam, Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi, Pai, Sop Moei districts), Chiang Rai (Mae Chan, Mae Suay , Mae Lao and Wiang Pa Pao districts), Phayao (Chiang Muan, Chiang Kham and Pong districts), Phrae (Song, Long, Wang Chin and Rong Kwang districts), Nan (Muang, Bo Klua, Chalerm Phrakiat, Wiang Sa, Chiang Klang, Tha Wang Pha, Na Noi, Na Mun, Pua, Thung Chang, Santisuk, Mae Jarim and Ban Luang districts), Uttaradit (Ban Khok, Tha Pla and Nam Pad districts), Tak (Tha Song Yang, Mae Ramat, Mae Sot and Pop Phra districts), Nakhon Nayok (Muang district), Trat (Bo Rai and Khlong Yai districts), Ranong (Muang, Kra Buri, La-un, and Kapoe dsitricts), Phang Nga (Muang, Kapong, Takua Pa and Tai Muang districts), and Trang (Na Yong district).

The department’s hotline is 1784 and monitored 24/7.

FORECASTS: weather.com

Meanwhile the forecast from weather.com for Phang Nga is for mostly dry conditions during the warning period.

Department warns of possible floods and landslides for 12 provinces | News by The Thaiger

…whilst Chiang Rai’s forecast includes a greater chance of rain.

Department warns of possible floods and landslides for 12 provinces | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Chiang Rai

Korean auntie arrested in Chiang Rai and deported over company theft

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

Korean auntie arrested in Chiang Rai and deported over company theft | The Thaiger

PHOTO: INN News

The Thai Immigration Policein Chiang Rai  have reported the arrest of a Korean woman, Kyoungnam known as ‘Park’. She was prosecuted by the South Korean authorities on fraud charges and had an arrest warrant issued in her name by a court in South Korea.

So Miss Park attempted to hide in Thailand and evade her arrest warrant in South Korea. But the South Korean authorities contacted Thai Police with information about Park, including a description of the Korean ‘auntie’ (an asian term of endearment for an older woman). The search for Park was picked up by the Chiang Rai Province Immigration Police who tracked her down and arrested her in the area.

Park had been working in a company in South Korea for a number of years. During her time working there she had cheated the company by covertly stealing more than 440 million Korean won, about 10 million Thai baht.

She is being deported back to South Korea.

SOURCE: INN News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 day ago

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล6 days ago

ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป) | The Thaiger
คลิปข่าว1 week ago

ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย1 month ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK2 months ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 months ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 months ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก

Trending