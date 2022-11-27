Connect with us

Economy

UK exports to Japan slump after ‘landmark’ free trade deal

Published

 on 

UK exports to Japan have slumped after a “landmark” free-trade deal exacerbated an already awful situation. Sold as Britain’s first major free-trade agreement since Brexit, the deal with Japan has been an (un)expected and abject failure. Trade between Britain and Japan has actually got worse since the deal was signed.

Trade secretary at the time, Liz Truss – then still believed by some outside the Conservative to be competent – inked a “historic” deal with Japan in October 2020. It was a “landmark moment for Britain” that would boost trade by billions of pounds and fuel the UK’s recovery from the pandemic.

Officials from Truss’ Department for International Trade said in 2020 that the UK-Japan comprehensive economic partnership offered significant advantages beyond the previous EU arrangement. The statement is close to criminal – deliberately false dissemination of sensitive market information.

Figures from the department show the Land of the Setting Sun’s exports to Japan fell from £12.3 billion (US$15 billion, 530 billion baht) to £11.9 billion in the year to June 2022. Exports of goods fell 5% and services fell 2%. Japan must be very disappointed.

Global trade with non-EU countries is doing nothing to fill the hole created by ripping out the single market. The deal with Australia was criticised this month by former environment secretary George Eustice, as “not a very good deal for the UK.” To date, there no deals (zero) have been better than their predecessors.

The new figures follow evidence that Britain’s economy is set to struggle compared to its international counterparts, according to today’s Observer. Apart from Russia, the UK will be the weakest performer of the world’s big economies next year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

UK exports to Japan slump after ‘landmark’ free trade deal | News by Thaiger

Bad or just mad? Only two of the lunatics who seized control of the asylum remain.

Rishi Sunak has been forced to deny that he wants to a different kind of Brexit that would see Britain a lot less “exited” and faces pressure drop plans to automatically shred EU laws within the next six weeks. A sunset clause in the retained EU law bill states that any law not already “reviewed or revoked” by the end of 2023 will be revoked.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union, said the bill could leave the  UK exports to Japan and every other country, a dangerous place. Clancy said…

“It seems the prime minister may be forced to plough on with this bill to appease hardliners in his party. We must not end up in a situation where people’s rights at work are used as red meat to appease a small cabal of MPs.”

One thing the UK has to thank the public school system for at least is the iron-clad stomach the Eton-diet fosters. Gammon stuffed with red meat should make even the most unwoke unwell.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Poolie
2022-11-27 13:04
Anybody think that Jon Whitman has a problem with the Tories? 😀

Follow Thaiger by email:

World Cup46 mins ago

World Cup to be shown in Thai prison
Economy1 hour ago

UK exports to Japan slump after ‘landmark’ free trade deal
Thailand2 hours ago

Try These Weird Thai Foods… If You Dare
Sponsored2 days ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
World20 hours ago

Thai gangs traffic Kenyans to Myanmar scam factories
South21 hours ago

Deep South emergency decree extended 3 months
Thailand21 hours ago

Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Expats22 hours ago

Phuket’s 5 best golf courses
Crime22 hours ago

Inmate who escaped Khon Kaen hospital back in custody
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Masks recommended in crowds amid Covid increase
Crime1 day ago

Squabbling beach vendor gives rival a single bullet warning
Tourism1 day ago

Russian invasion takes Thailand’s tourism forces by surprise
Road deaths1 day ago

Late night drinking hopes dashed by Alcohol Control Committee
Thailand1 day ago

Why Pattaya? Is Pattaya worth visiting in 2023?
Transport1 day ago

Thai Airways appoint new CEO
Crime1 day ago

Private jet in ‘Tuhao’ case still flying free
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending