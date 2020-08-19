Connect with us

Crime

Suspect in brutal 2007 murder caught in Kanchanaburi

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Suspect in brutal 2007 murder caught in Kanchanaburi | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Daily News
    • follow us in feedly

A suspect in the brutal 2007 murder of the mother and elder brother of a senior public prosecutor has been arrested. 56 year old Prawit “Tor” Ketsakun, was arrested in Pak Praek, in the western Kanchanaburi province. He denies involvement, claiming he was just sitting in a van.

Police say that on August 21 2007 a group of men went to the house of Theerasak and his mother Ratchinee in Bangkok’s Chaeng Wattana subdistrict to ask about the sale of some amulets, priced at 8 million baht each. While Teerasak was showing the amulets one of the gang killed him with a hammer. His mother arrived on the scene and was also killed.

The bodies were then taken to a temple in Isaan’s Chaiyaphum province, where an undertaker conspired to dispose of them. Monks at the temple got wise and informed authorities. Most of the gang were eventually arrested, along with the undertaker.

One of the suspects, a woman, died last year, leaving Prawit and a man called Chao, the gang leader who wielded the hammer, still at large. Chao is still on the run but police say there’s still 7 years before the statute of limitations expires and they are confident he will be caught.

Prawit denies involvement in the actual murders saying, he was only sitting in the van used to transport the bodies to the northeast.

The victims were the mother and elder brother of a prosecutor who, at the time was working in Chiang Mai, and who now works in Isaan’s Udon Thani province.

Suspect in brutal 2007 murder caught in Kanchanaburi | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Surat Thani murder suspect nabbed after 12 years

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Surat Thani murder suspect nabbed after 12 years | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily News

The prime suspect in a Surat Thani murder investigation has been arrested after 12 years on the run, in the western Kanchanaburi province. Police from the Crime Suppression Division arrested 77 year old Sakol Wichaidit today, in the parking lot in front of Sangkhlaburi Hospital. He was subseqently transferred to central district police station in Surat Thani. The arrest follows a complaint filed in March 2008 by 48 year old Piyaporn Poonprasert with CSD police. She said her husband, Kriangkrai Choeypho, was shot dead during an argument with Sakol in front of their house in the Mongkolsit Housing Estate in […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Monk’s room ransacked, 10 million baht worth of gems taken

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Monk&#8217;s room ransacked, 10 million baht worth of gems taken | The Thaiger
PHOTO: naewna.com

A Central Thailand monk’s room was ransacked yesterday. Abbot of Wat Prathum Bucha in Prachin Buri came back to his room after performing religious duties and found his door forced open, bed searched and safes opened. Thousands of baht in cash and millions of baht worth of gems were taken. The thieves took off with more than 10 million baht worth of gems that were donated to the monk. Burglars found 300,000 baht in cash that the monk kept above his bed. Luckily, the burglars didn’t take 700,000 baht kept inside his safe. The monk told police he suspects technicians, […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Bangkok mother, boyfriend confess to brutally beating her 4 year old son

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Bangkok mother, boyfriend confess to brutally beating her 4 year old son | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A mother and her boyfriend yesterday confessed to Bangkok police that they brutally assaulted her 4 year old son “because he “wet his bed”. Police called the pair in for questioning after the boy’s 23 year old father, whose name wasn’t given, reported to Bang Khen police that his son had been severely beaten and was being treated at Bhumibol Hospital. The father told police he hadn’t met the boy’s mother for 2 years, but got an urgent call from her on Sunday saying that the boy “slipped and fell” in the bathroom and “needed an urgent operation”. She also […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending