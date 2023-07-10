Caught in the act: BBC presenter stripped bare in explicit photo scandal

Picture courtesy of the Independent.

The unnamed BBC presenter accused of paying over 1.6 million baht (£35,000) for explicit photographs of a teenage girl was caught in his underpants ready to masturbate in a video call, says the girl’s mother. The teenage girl’s mother says she instantly recognized the BBC star as he sat in his underwear ready for her daughter to perform an erotic show. Her daughter revealed a screenshot of the pervert.

The BBC personality has since been suspended following the allegations with several well-known presenters speaking publicly, denying it is them as speculation gains momentum. It is only a matter of time before he is publicly named.

Adding another disturbing layer to the story, the mother disclosed that her now 20 year old daughter used the money she received to fuel a crack cocaine addiction.

She said…

“I was shocked to see a picture of him sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear. I immediately recognised him, he was leaning forward getting ready for my child to perform for him. My child told me, ‘I have shown things’ and this was a picture from some kind of video call.”

Frustrated by the lack of action taken by the BBC when she initially filed a complaint in May, the mother decided to go to the UK press to bring attention to the case.

Reports have emerged that the accused presenter was seen partying just weeks after the allegations were made against him. A witness at the party told the Sunday Mirror…

“If this man was aware of what was hanging over him, he certainly didn’t show it.”

In a statement released on Sunday, the British Broadcasting Corporation said…

“The BBC takes any allegations seriously and we have robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations. This is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps.

“It is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care. We have been clear that if – at any point – new information comes to light or is provided to us, this will be acted upon appropriately and actively followed up.

“The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May. New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries, we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.

“We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended. We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues. The BBC Board will continue to be kept up to date.”

The BBC has faced a string of scandals involving disgraced personalities and presenters accused of sexual misconduct and drug-related crimes. The most notorious case involved the late Jimmy Saville, a friend of King Charles III and his mother Queen Elizabeth II, a convicted pedophile who exploited his position within the corporation.

Other notable BBC figures who have faced justice include Rolf Harris, a children’s TV presenter sentenced to nearly six years for indecent assaults spanning several decades. Stuart Hall, host of “It’s A Knockout,” received a jail sentence in 2013 for indecently assaulting 13 girls. Mark Page, an ex-Radio 1 DJ, was jailed for 18 years for abusing children in the Philippines. Additionally, Dave Lee Travis, former BBC Radio 1 DJ, and Top of The Pops presenter received a suspended sentence for indecent assault.