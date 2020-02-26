image
Coronavirus

Thai Airways to waive exchange fees for more routes

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Thai Airways to waive exchange fees for more routes | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Airways is waiving swap fees for more routes to coronavirus-affected areas - The Nation
Thai Airways International announced today that it will waive charges for flight swaps for even more passengers going to countries and territories affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The policy now extends to the following routes:

Return trip: Bangkok-Japan, -South Korea, -Taiwan, -Singapore
Exchange fees will be waived for THAI or THAI Smile code-share tickets issued on or before February 18 for travel between February 18 and April 30 from Bangkok to Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo, Sendai, Seoul, Pusan, Taipei, Kaohsiung or Singapore

Return trip, Bangkok-China, -Hong Kong
THAI tickets for Bangkok to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Kunming or Chengdu; THAI Smile code-share tickets for Bangkok to Chongqing, Changsha or Zhengzhou, Shenzhen Airlines code-share tickets for Bangkok-Shenzhen or Phuket-Shenzhen; also THAI Smile tickets from Bangkok or Phuket to Hong Kong issued on or before January 28 for flights between January 24 and April 30 will have their swap fees waived.

Roundtrip flights Bangkok-Italy
THAI tickets issued on or before February 25 for travel between February 25 and April 30 for Bangkok-Rome or Bangkok-Milan

Passengers can change tickets or reroute before the specified flight date or for as long as the ticket is valid, or postpone their departure date, at any THAI sales office until September 30.

Find out more at thaiairways.com or the THAI Contact Centre, 02 356 1111.

SOURCE: Thailand Today

