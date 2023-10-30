Top 5 diving schools in Koh Samui

PHOTO: Discovery Divers via Official Website

Divers in Koh Samui are spoilt for choice thanks to its variety of dive sites. These spots, characterised by vivid reefs, corals and underwater seamounts are a divers dream. Furthermore, the islands waters are rich in marine life, home to majestic whale sharks, fish, manta rays and more. Fortunately, with the help of Samui’s diving schools, exploring these terrains is easy. We’ve listed the top 5 on the island so you can find the right one for you. Each of these operators combines efficiency, customisation and the best service for the ultimate diving experience.

Top 5 Dive Schools in Koh Samui

Discovery Divers

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 17:00.

Daily, 11:00 – 17:00. Address: Amari Koh Samui Resort, Chaweng Beach, North Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320 (Google Maps) / Central Chaweng, Chaweng Regent Beach Hotel, Koh Samui 84320 (Google Maps)

Operating in Samui since 1999, Discovery Divers are a 5-star dive centre. Their crew are highly experienced, multilingual and professional instructors. In addition, they offer various PADI diving courses and diving tripss at affordable prices.

Each of this diving school in Koh Samui courses range in level from beginner, advanced to pro. Moreover, they vary in length, such as the 3 – 4 days PADI Open Water Course and the 1 day Discover Scuba Diving class (doesn’t result in a certification). They also have divemaster course if you want to get your first professional diver certification. Classes are exclusive and small with only 1-2 people per course. This gives you the flexibility to learn at your own pace in a relaxed environment. With Discovery Divers, you can trust them as a reliable school that can take you to some of the best diving spots in Samui.

Silent Divers

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 20:00.

Daily, 11:00 – 20:00. Address: 39/8 Moo 3, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320 (Google Maps)

Silent Divers is a well-established diving school in Koh Samui with more than 10 years of experience. Similar to Discovery Divers, they are a PADI 5-Star centre and cater to all levels of experience. Their staff are professional and have a solid maritime background. Moreover, they are well-adept in how to run a safe dive trip and can accommodate travels on short notice.

At Silent Divers Koh Samui the classes are customisable and taught under the supervision of a PADI professional. One of their most popular classes, the Divemaster runs over 3 to 6 weeks and develops leadership skills whilst qualifying students to supervise trips with certified divers. Alternatively, they have diving classes for children so the whole family can participate.

The Life Aquatic

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 22:00.

Daily, 08:00 – 22:00. Address: Moo 1 2/86 TAMBON bophut, Ko Samui District (Google Maps)

The Life Aquatic helps students create their own marine adventure. They provide daily 2-dive trips on their purpose-built speedboat, as well as VIP Snorkelling sessions and private charters. Additionally, they deliver a full range of SSI scuba and snorkelling courses. For those who want to become certified divers, the 3-day Open Water Diver (15,900 Baht) course is a perfect choice. This class involves pool training and enables you to dive up to 18m anywhere in the world. Finally, they service their equipment regularly to ensure the safety of all customers.

Scuba Birds

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 20:00.

Daily, 09:00 – 20:00. Address:10, Chang Wat, Surat Thani 84320 (Google Maps)

This centre is an international diving school in Koh Samui with a PADI 5-Star and IDC status. They have a more low-key ambience and offer 5 diving courses in Koh Samui. From speciality or 1 to 2-day courses, there’s something for everyone. In addition, all courses of this diving school in Koh Samui comply with global safety standards for further peace of mind. Booking here is easy and the customer service is efficient and top-notch.

The Dive Academy

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 19:00. diving schools

Daily, 11:00 – 19:00. Address: 157/15 Bo Put, Surat Thani 84320 (Google Maps)

At The Dive Academy, they only take a maximum of 4 divers in a group. Furthermore, their diving facilities are some of the best, including the latest PADI equipment and digital products. They also home Samui’s only 3.5m swimming pool designed specifically for diver training. For beginners, they offer 1 to 2-day programs and the world’s most popular entry-level diving course, the PADI Open Water Diver Course. On the other hand, certified divers can partake in speciality courses, like their PADI Rescue Diver Course.

