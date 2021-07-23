Connect with us

Best of

Pattaya’s best hotels for your money

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Bangkok.com

Pattaya’s hotels offer a place to go for rest and relaxation after you are done seeing the best of the city. From luxurious digs to smaller-scale resorts, travellers can find any accommodation to suit their needs. In fact, coming home to a spa, sauna, and outdoor pool may be just what you need to unwind from a fun day! Taking in the nightlife in Pattaya is surely to be an eye-opening experience for most travellers.

8 Most Affordable Pattaya Hotels

1. March Hotel Pattaya

This 3 star hotel offers easy access to Pattaya’s must-see attractions for a great price. Offering great service and essential amenities to help travellers refresh during their downtime, March Hotel is certainly a great deal for those wanting to save money.

Each room features a LCD TV as well as free WiFi to make surfing the net or watching a show all the more convenient. Moreover, visitors can enjoy the hotel’s on-site fitness centre, outdoor pool, and garden for a bit of relaxation and self-care. March Hotel is just 10 minutes away from Pattaya Beach and the Beach Road, making it easy to take in the nightlife.

Facilities: Gym, restaurant, bar, spa, pool, sauna

Pricing: 1,217 baht-1,276 baht

Address: 323/9 Moo 9 Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

March Hotel, Pattaya | Best Price Guarantee - Mobile Bookings &amp; Live Chat

March Hotel Pattaya

2. Nova Gold Hotel

Located in the city centre, guests here can easily access the beach and shopping outlets. Moreover, the hotel offers a complimentary shuttle service to the downtown area so you won’t have to walk if you don’t feel like it. The Coral Islands are nearby in addition to water activities such as jet skiing or parasailing.

Visitors get access to the well-equipped fitness centre and free form pool with jacuzzi for ultimate relaxation. This 4 star hotel is located just off the main Central Pattaya Road, with the famous Walking Street just a 15 minutes drive away.

Facilities: Gym, restaurant, bar, spa, pool, sauna

Pricing: 899 baht-1,801 baht

Address: 80/166 Moo.9,Nongprue, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Nova Gold Hotel, Pattaya, Thailand - Booking.com

Nova Gold Hotel Pattaya

3. Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is known for offering amazing resort facilities in a convenient location. The hotel makes accessing major tourist activities easy, as it is located in South Pattaya. This area features Pattaya Beach where water sports are popular. Additionally, Jomtien Beach is also near for a more serene beach-going experience.

The rooms feature an amendable pillow menu, where guests can choose pillows to their comfort. Guests can also take a break out on their private balcony or in the separate sitting area featured in each room. And, for a more relaxing experience, the hotel offers a spa, steam room, 6 pools, sauna, hair salon and more.

Facilities: Pillow menu, separate sitting area, balcony, desk, WiFi, in-room safe, in-room childcare (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), restaurants, bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, bbq grills, outdoor pools, children’s pool, tennis courts, spa, playground, racquetball/squash, tennis lessons, waterslide, steam room, sauna, arcade/game room, billiards, laundry service, hair salon, garden, terrace.

Pricing: 2,800 baht-25,000 baht.

Address: 353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Hotel Royal Cliff Beach, Pattaya - trivago.com

Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

4. Dusit Thani Pattaya

Dusit Thani Pattaya is what most think of as the classic beachfront resort. A 5 star luxury hotel, the design and decor feature classic Thai-inspired art, with a traditional feel. The lobby itself features ocean views, gardens and classic musicians playing string instruments, making guests’ entry one to remember. Located on the Beach Road, in north Pattaya, it is surrounded by other restaurants and hotels.

At Dusit Thani, guests don’t have to look far in order to end up on the beach, taking in the sun, sea, and sand. With 2 restaurants and poolside bars, spending a day in the sun with friends or family definitely offers some good times to be had. Once you have had enough of the hot rays, you can venture inside the hotel and relax by taking advantage of the hotel’s full-service spa.

Facilities: Restaurants, poolside bars, outdoor pools, spa, breakfast available, free children’s club, tennis courts, airport shuttle, minibar, soundproofed rooms, LCD TV, satellite TV channels, DVD player, WiFi, refrigerator, free bottled water.

Pricing: 1,700 baht-10,800 baht.

Address: 240/2 Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Dusit Thani Pattaya Resort - Deals, Photos &amp; Reviews

Dusit Thani Pattaya

5. Siam Bayshore Resort & Spa

Siam Bayshore Resort is a peaceful resort hotel that provides a calm place to revitalise your senses in a beautiful tropical location. It has 270 rooms, making the outside world look like it doesn’t exist. Here, soaking in the rays at the outdoor pool gives guests an amazing view of the beach.

The Bali-Hai pier provides easy speed boat access to a beautiful, natural reef. The famous Walking Street of Pattaya provides a great place to find bargains and to find entertainment. The Siam Bayshore Resort and Spa provides perfectly fitted rooms, new furniture and clean bedding and is decorated with hints of greenery from the gardens.

Facilities: In-room childcare (surcharge), buffet breakfast (surcharge), bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, poolside bar, outdoor pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, tennis courts, spa, spa treatment rooms, personal motorised watercraft on site, golfing nearby, snorkelling nearby, waterslide, balcony, minibar, garden, picnic area, terrace, safety deposit box in room.

Pricing: 2,144 baht-2,827 baht.

Address: 559 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Siam Bayshore Resort Pattaya, Pattaya South – Updated 2021 Prices

Siam Bayshore Resort & Spa

6. Pinnacle Grand Jomtien Resort & Beach Club

Separated from Jomtien Beach by a small river, the Pinnacle Grand is nestled on its own private beach, making privacy a top priority. Guests here can enjoy the beauty salon as well as bar and dining options at a beachfront location. Moreover, the hotel offers a swimming pool with a children’s paddle pool, tennis courts, and a large recreational lawn with plenty of shade.

Traditional Thai massages, snooker tables, darts, and table tennis, among others, definitely help guests stay entertained and relaxed. And, when venturing outside, the hotel offers an hourly shuttle service to make sightseeing more convenient. Rooms at the Pinnacle feature wood furnishings and feature a terrace or balcony so visitors can take in the natural surroundings.

Facilities: Garden, gym, library, kids’ club, spa, pool, game room, restaurant

Pricing: 1,529 baht-2,289 baht

Address: 37/2-11, Moo 2, Na-Jomtien Soi 8, Sukhumvit Road, Na-Jomtien, Sattahip, Chonburi, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

Pinnacle Grand Jomtien Resort and Beach Club in Pattaya - Room Deals, Photos &amp; Reviews

Pinnacle Grand Jomtien Resort and Beach Club

7. Tara Court Hotel

The Tara Court Hotel’s best feature is its proximity to the downtown area. Only 1km from the city’s centre, guests can easily venture outside to enjoy the town’s attractions and activities. Along with an accommodating price, the hotel’s staff make every effort to service guests.

Here, each room features an LCD TV, and comfortable amenities to make your overnight stay peaceful. Moreover, the fitness centre, nearby golf course, outdoor pool, library, restaurants, fishing and diving can all be had if you stay at Tara Court Hotel.

Facilities: Gym, spa, library, pool, restaurants, bar

Pricing: 783 baht-2,990 baht

Address: 338/109 Moo12, Soi 5, Pratumnak Road, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

TARA COURT HOTEL $24 ($̶4̶1̶) - Prices &amp; Reviews - Pattaya, Thailand - Tripadvisor

Tara Court Hotel

8. Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya definitely earns its 5 star rating. Featuring an ocean view property in the north of Pattaya Bay, the beach and shopping surround this majestic property. Guests here can explore the Central Festival shopping mall during the day, while dining at one of the area’s many seafood restaurants.

The luxurious accommodation also includes all the amenities expected for a top-notch hotel. Additionally, guests can enjoy the rooftop infinity pool, while sipping on delicious drinks from the cocktail bar. Furthermore, kids can also enjoy the children’s swimming pool while warming back up by the fireplace.

Facilities: Buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), 2 restaurants, bar/lounge, a coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, 2 pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, snorkelling nearby, minibar in room, coffee/tea maker, fireplace.

Pricing: 1,500 baht-15,500 baht.

Address: 390 Moo 9, Tambon Nong Prue, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya, Pattaya | Best Price Guarantee - Mobile Bookings &amp; Live Chat

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya

Needless to say, Pattaya’s hotels rival those of other major cities, with the insides serving as a world in their own. Choosing a place to stay when you are not out and about, comes with many different options at a great price. From the high spender to the budget traveller, your accommodation needs are clearly within arms reach. As most hotels offer free shuttles to tourists destinations, you can be sure to enjoy convenience along with some serious 5-star accommodations.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Best of36 seconds ago

Pattaya’s best hotels for your money
Thailand33 mins ago

Pro-choice women struggle against spiritual detractors
Thailand2 hours ago

Man pilfers tip box from Bangkok cafe run by people with disabilities

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket2 hours ago

“Sandboxers” can travel to specified islands and beaches after 7 days in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Anonymous Thai artist creating works of satire from current events
Thailand3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Survey shows travellers accept Covid safety measures but don’t want them forever
Best of3 hours ago

5 Best Phuket Beach Clubs
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Bangkok vaccine timetable adjusted due to crowds, lack of social distancing
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases and 114 deaths
Thailand10 hours ago

Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Chon Buri12 hours ago

More places closed in new Chon Buri restrictions tonight
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending