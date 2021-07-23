Best of
Pattaya’s best hotels for your money
Pattaya’s hotels offer a place to go for rest and relaxation after you are done seeing the best of the city. From luxurious digs to smaller-scale resorts, travellers can find any accommodation to suit their needs. In fact, coming home to a spa, sauna, and outdoor pool may be just what you need to unwind from a fun day! Taking in the nightlife in Pattaya is surely to be an eye-opening experience for most travellers.
8 Most Affordable Pattaya Hotels
1. March Hotel Pattaya
This 3 star hotel offers easy access to Pattaya’s must-see attractions for a great price. Offering great service and essential amenities to help travellers refresh during their downtime, March Hotel is certainly a great deal for those wanting to save money.
Each room features a LCD TV as well as free WiFi to make surfing the net or watching a show all the more convenient. Moreover, visitors can enjoy the hotel’s on-site fitness centre, outdoor pool, and garden for a bit of relaxation and self-care. March Hotel is just 10 minutes away from Pattaya Beach and the Beach Road, making it easy to take in the nightlife.
Facilities: Gym, restaurant, bar, spa, pool, sauna
Pricing: 1,217 baht-1,276 baht
Address: 323/9 Moo 9 Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150
2. Nova Gold Hotel
Located in the city centre, guests here can easily access the beach and shopping outlets. Moreover, the hotel offers a complimentary shuttle service to the downtown area so you won’t have to walk if you don’t feel like it. The Coral Islands are nearby in addition to water activities such as jet skiing or parasailing.
Visitors get access to the well-equipped fitness centre and free form pool with jacuzzi for ultimate relaxation. This 4 star hotel is located just off the main Central Pattaya Road, with the famous Walking Street just a 15 minutes drive away.
Facilities: Gym, restaurant, bar, spa, pool, sauna
Pricing: 899 baht-1,801 baht
Address: 80/166 Moo.9,Nongprue, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260
3. Royal Cliff Beach Hotel
The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is known for offering amazing resort facilities in a convenient location. The hotel makes accessing major tourist activities easy, as it is located in South Pattaya. This area features Pattaya Beach where water sports are popular. Additionally, Jomtien Beach is also near for a more serene beach-going experience.
The rooms feature an amendable pillow menu, where guests can choose pillows to their comfort. Guests can also take a break out on their private balcony or in the separate sitting area featured in each room. And, for a more relaxing experience, the hotel offers a spa, steam room, 6 pools, sauna, hair salon and more.
Facilities: Pillow menu, separate sitting area, balcony, desk, WiFi, in-room safe, in-room childcare (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), restaurants, bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, bbq grills, outdoor pools, children’s pool, tennis courts, spa, playground, racquetball/squash, tennis lessons, waterslide, steam room, sauna, arcade/game room, billiards, laundry service, hair salon, garden, terrace.
Pricing: 2,800 baht-25,000 baht.
Address: 353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.
4. Dusit Thani Pattaya
Dusit Thani Pattaya is what most think of as the classic beachfront resort. A 5 star luxury hotel, the design and decor feature classic Thai-inspired art, with a traditional feel. The lobby itself features ocean views, gardens and classic musicians playing string instruments, making guests’ entry one to remember. Located on the Beach Road, in north Pattaya, it is surrounded by other restaurants and hotels.
At Dusit Thani, guests don’t have to look far in order to end up on the beach, taking in the sun, sea, and sand. With 2 restaurants and poolside bars, spending a day in the sun with friends or family definitely offers some good times to be had. Once you have had enough of the hot rays, you can venture inside the hotel and relax by taking advantage of the hotel’s full-service spa.
Facilities: Restaurants, poolside bars, outdoor pools, spa, breakfast available, free children’s club, tennis courts, airport shuttle, minibar, soundproofed rooms, LCD TV, satellite TV channels, DVD player, WiFi, refrigerator, free bottled water.
Pricing: 1,700 baht-10,800 baht.
Address: 240/2 Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.
5. Siam Bayshore Resort & Spa
Siam Bayshore Resort is a peaceful resort hotel that provides a calm place to revitalise your senses in a beautiful tropical location. It has 270 rooms, making the outside world look like it doesn’t exist. Here, soaking in the rays at the outdoor pool gives guests an amazing view of the beach.
The Bali-Hai pier provides easy speed boat access to a beautiful, natural reef. The famous Walking Street of Pattaya provides a great place to find bargains and to find entertainment. The Siam Bayshore Resort and Spa provides perfectly fitted rooms, new furniture and clean bedding and is decorated with hints of greenery from the gardens.
Facilities: In-room childcare (surcharge), buffet breakfast (surcharge), bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, poolside bar, outdoor pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, tennis courts, spa, spa treatment rooms, personal motorised watercraft on site, golfing nearby, snorkelling nearby, waterslide, balcony, minibar, garden, picnic area, terrace, safety deposit box in room.
Pricing: 2,144 baht-2,827 baht.
Address: 559 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.
6. Pinnacle Grand Jomtien Resort & Beach Club
Separated from Jomtien Beach by a small river, the Pinnacle Grand is nestled on its own private beach, making privacy a top priority. Guests here can enjoy the beauty salon as well as bar and dining options at a beachfront location. Moreover, the hotel offers a swimming pool with a children’s paddle pool, tennis courts, and a large recreational lawn with plenty of shade.
Traditional Thai massages, snooker tables, darts, and table tennis, among others, definitely help guests stay entertained and relaxed. And, when venturing outside, the hotel offers an hourly shuttle service to make sightseeing more convenient. Rooms at the Pinnacle feature wood furnishings and feature a terrace or balcony so visitors can take in the natural surroundings.
Facilities: Garden, gym, library, kids’ club, spa, pool, game room, restaurant
Pricing: 1,529 baht-2,289 baht
Address: 37/2-11, Moo 2, Na-Jomtien Soi 8, Sukhumvit Road, Na-Jomtien, Sattahip, Chonburi, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250
7. Tara Court Hotel
The Tara Court Hotel’s best feature is its proximity to the downtown area. Only 1km from the city’s centre, guests can easily venture outside to enjoy the town’s attractions and activities. Along with an accommodating price, the hotel’s staff make every effort to service guests.
Here, each room features an LCD TV, and comfortable amenities to make your overnight stay peaceful. Moreover, the fitness centre, nearby golf course, outdoor pool, library, restaurants, fishing and diving can all be had if you stay at Tara Court Hotel.
Facilities: Gym, spa, library, pool, restaurants, bar
Pricing: 783 baht-2,990 baht
Address: 338/109 Moo12, Soi 5, Pratumnak Road, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150
8. Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya definitely earns its 5 star rating. Featuring an ocean view property in the north of Pattaya Bay, the beach and shopping surround this majestic property. Guests here can explore the Central Festival shopping mall during the day, while dining at one of the area’s many seafood restaurants.
The luxurious accommodation also includes all the amenities expected for a top-notch hotel. Additionally, guests can enjoy the rooftop infinity pool, while sipping on delicious drinks from the cocktail bar. Furthermore, kids can also enjoy the children’s swimming pool while warming back up by the fireplace.
Facilities: Buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), 2 restaurants, bar/lounge, a coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, 2 pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, snorkelling nearby, minibar in room, coffee/tea maker, fireplace.
Pricing: 1,500 baht-15,500 baht.
Address: 390 Moo 9, Tambon Nong Prue, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.
Needless to say, Pattaya’s hotels rival those of other major cities, with the insides serving as a world in their own. Choosing a place to stay when you are not out and about, comes with many different options at a great price. From the high spender to the budget traveller, your accommodation needs are clearly within arms reach. As most hotels offer free shuttles to tourists destinations, you can be sure to enjoy convenience along with some serious 5-star accommodations.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya’s best hotels for your money
Pro-choice women struggle against spiritual detractors
Man pilfers tip box from Bangkok cafe run by people with disabilities
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
“Sandboxers” can travel to specified islands and beaches after 7 days in Phuket
Anonymous Thai artist creating works of satire from current events
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
Survey shows travellers accept Covid safety measures but don’t want them forever
5 Best Phuket Beach Clubs
Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
Bangkok vaccine timetable adjusted due to crowds, lack of social distancing
Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases and 114 deaths
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
More places closed in new Chon Buri restrictions tonight
Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Thailand10 hours ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones