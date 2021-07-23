Pattaya’s best hotels for your money

Pattaya’s hotels offer a place to go for rest and relaxation after you are done seeing the best of the city. From luxurious digs to smaller-scale resorts, travellers can find any accommodation to suit their needs. In fact, coming home to a spa, sauna, and outdoor pool may be just what you need to unwind from a fun day! Taking in the nightlife in Pattaya is surely to be an eye-opening experience for most travellers.

8 Most Affordable Pattaya Hotels

1. March Hotel Pattaya

This 3 star hotel offers easy access to Pattaya’s must-see attractions for a great price. Offering great service and essential amenities to help travellers refresh during their downtime, March Hotel is certainly a great deal for those wanting to save money.

Each room features a LCD TV as well as free WiFi to make surfing the net or watching a show all the more convenient. Moreover, visitors can enjoy the hotel’s on-site fitness centre, outdoor pool, and garden for a bit of relaxation and self-care. March Hotel is just 10 minutes away from Pattaya Beach and the Beach Road, making it easy to take in the nightlife.

Facilities: Gym, restaurant, bar, spa, pool, sauna

Pricing: 1,217 baht-1,276 baht

Address: 323/9 Moo 9 Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

2. Nova Gold Hotel

Located in the city centre, guests here can easily access the beach and shopping outlets. Moreover, the hotel offers a complimentary shuttle service to the downtown area so you won’t have to walk if you don’t feel like it. The Coral Islands are nearby in addition to water activities such as jet skiing or parasailing.

Visitors get access to the well-equipped fitness centre and free form pool with jacuzzi for ultimate relaxation. This 4 star hotel is located just off the main Central Pattaya Road, with the famous Walking Street just a 15 minutes drive away.

Facilities: Gym, restaurant, bar, spa, pool, sauna

Pricing: 899 baht-1,801 baht

Address: 80/166 Moo.9,Nongprue, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

3. Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is known for offering amazing resort facilities in a convenient location. The hotel makes accessing major tourist activities easy, as it is located in South Pattaya. This area features Pattaya Beach where water sports are popular. Additionally, Jomtien Beach is also near for a more serene beach-going experience.

The rooms feature an amendable pillow menu, where guests can choose pillows to their comfort. Guests can also take a break out on their private balcony or in the separate sitting area featured in each room. And, for a more relaxing experience, the hotel offers a spa, steam room, 6 pools, sauna, hair salon and more.

Facilities: Pillow menu, separate sitting area, balcony, desk, WiFi, in-room safe, in-room childcare (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), restaurants, bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, bbq grills, outdoor pools, children’s pool, tennis courts, spa, playground, racquetball/squash, tennis lessons, waterslide, steam room, sauna, arcade/game room, billiards, laundry service, hair salon, garden, terrace.

Pricing: 2,800 baht-25,000 baht.

Address: 353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

4. Dusit Thani Pattaya

Dusit Thani Pattaya is what most think of as the classic beachfront resort. A 5 star luxury hotel, the design and decor feature classic Thai-inspired art, with a traditional feel. The lobby itself features ocean views, gardens and classic musicians playing string instruments, making guests’ entry one to remember. Located on the Beach Road, in north Pattaya, it is surrounded by other restaurants and hotels.

At Dusit Thani, guests don’t have to look far in order to end up on the beach, taking in the sun, sea, and sand. With 2 restaurants and poolside bars, spending a day in the sun with friends or family definitely offers some good times to be had. Once you have had enough of the hot rays, you can venture inside the hotel and relax by taking advantage of the hotel’s full-service spa.

Facilities: Restaurants, poolside bars, outdoor pools, spa, breakfast available, free children’s club, tennis courts, airport shuttle, minibar, soundproofed rooms, LCD TV, satellite TV channels, DVD player, WiFi, refrigerator, free bottled water.

Pricing: 1,700 baht-10,800 baht.

Address: 240/2 Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

5. Siam Bayshore Resort & Spa

Siam Bayshore Resort is a peaceful resort hotel that provides a calm place to revitalise your senses in a beautiful tropical location. It has 270 rooms, making the outside world look like it doesn’t exist. Here, soaking in the rays at the outdoor pool gives guests an amazing view of the beach.

The Bali-Hai pier provides easy speed boat access to a beautiful, natural reef. The famous Walking Street of Pattaya provides a great place to find bargains and to find entertainment. The Siam Bayshore Resort and Spa provides perfectly fitted rooms, new furniture and clean bedding and is decorated with hints of greenery from the gardens.

Facilities: In-room childcare (surcharge), buffet breakfast (surcharge), bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, poolside bar, outdoor pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, tennis courts, spa, spa treatment rooms, personal motorised watercraft on site, golfing nearby, snorkelling nearby, waterslide, balcony, minibar, garden, picnic area, terrace, safety deposit box in room.

Pricing: 2,144 baht-2,827 baht.

Address: 559 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

6. Pinnacle Grand Jomtien Resort & Beach Club

Separated from Jomtien Beach by a small river, the Pinnacle Grand is nestled on its own private beach, making privacy a top priority. Guests here can enjoy the beauty salon as well as bar and dining options at a beachfront location. Moreover, the hotel offers a swimming pool with a children’s paddle pool, tennis courts, and a large recreational lawn with plenty of shade.

Traditional Thai massages, snooker tables, darts, and table tennis, among others, definitely help guests stay entertained and relaxed. And, when venturing outside, the hotel offers an hourly shuttle service to make sightseeing more convenient. Rooms at the Pinnacle feature wood furnishings and feature a terrace or balcony so visitors can take in the natural surroundings.

Facilities: Garden, gym, library, kids’ club, spa, pool, game room, restaurant

Pricing: 1,529 baht-2,289 baht

Address: 37/2-11, Moo 2, Na-Jomtien Soi 8, Sukhumvit Road, Na-Jomtien, Sattahip, Chonburi, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

7. Tara Court Hotel

The Tara Court Hotel’s best feature is its proximity to the downtown area. Only 1km from the city’s centre, guests can easily venture outside to enjoy the town’s attractions and activities. Along with an accommodating price, the hotel’s staff make every effort to service guests.

Here, each room features an LCD TV, and comfortable amenities to make your overnight stay peaceful. Moreover, the fitness centre, nearby golf course, outdoor pool, library, restaurants, fishing and diving can all be had if you stay at Tara Court Hotel.

Facilities: Gym, spa, library, pool, restaurants, bar

Pricing: 783 baht-2,990 baht

Address: 338/109 Moo12, Soi 5, Pratumnak Road, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

8. Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya definitely earns its 5 star rating. Featuring an ocean view property in the north of Pattaya Bay, the beach and shopping surround this majestic property. Guests here can explore the Central Festival shopping mall during the day, while dining at one of the area’s many seafood restaurants.

The luxurious accommodation also includes all the amenities expected for a top-notch hotel. Additionally, guests can enjoy the rooftop infinity pool, while sipping on delicious drinks from the cocktail bar. Furthermore, kids can also enjoy the children’s swimming pool while warming back up by the fireplace.

Facilities: Buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), 2 restaurants, bar/lounge, a coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, 2 pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, snorkelling nearby, minibar in room, coffee/tea maker, fireplace.

Pricing: 1,500 baht-15,500 baht.

Address: 390 Moo 9, Tambon Nong Prue, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Needless to say, Pattaya’s hotels rival those of other major cities, with the insides serving as a world in their own. Choosing a place to stay when you are not out and about, comes with many different options at a great price. From the high spender to the budget traveller, your accommodation needs are clearly within arms reach. As most hotels offer free shuttles to tourists destinations, you can be sure to enjoy convenience along with some serious 5-star accommodations.

