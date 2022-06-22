Connect with us

5 best shopping malls in Phuket for 2022

Cita Catellya

PHOTO: Freepik

Are you excited about the prospect of shopping after a fun beach day? You’ll be delighted to know that there are numerous great shopping malls in Phuket for both shopping and entertainment. Phuket may lack high-rise buildings and glamorous, mega-shopping complexes. However, many shopping malls on the island are comparable to those in Bangkok, with international brand names, restaurants serving delectable cuisines from all around the world, and fantastic entertainment opportunities.

1. Jungceylon Shopping Mall

Jungceylon Shopping Mall is one of the biggest shopping malls in Phuket and southern Thailand. It’s possibly the most popular as well. Located towards the end of Bangla Road in Patong Beach, this huge mall was the first shopping mall on the island. Whether you want to go shopping, watch the movies, try amazing cuisines, or simply stroll around, the mall offers a complete shopping and entertainment experience. It houses 7 entertainment venues (including 5 movie theatres at SF Cinema City), a Big C supermarket, a Robinson department store, stylish hotels, more than 200 boutiques, and more than 25 restaurants and bars.

Best shopping malls Phuket

PHOTO: Jungceylon Shopping Mall via Hotels.com

2. Central Phuket Festival and Floresta

Located in the heart of the island on Vichitsongkram Road, Central Phuket is divided into two different wings: Central Phuket Festival and Central Phuket Floresta. Together, the shopping malls boast a vast number of global brands and outlets. Those who want to sample delectable food will be happy to know that a wide range of local food and gourmet dining options are available. Furthermore, you can find exhilarating attractions within the shopping mall. One of the most famous is the Aquaria Phuket in the Floresta wing. It’s the biggest aquarium on the island, where you can experience a magical underwater journey.

Best shopping malls Phuket

PHOTO: Central Phuket

3. Limelight Avenue Phuket

In the middle of Phuket City, just a few steps away from Phuket Old Town, you can find the modern but modest Limelight Avenue. It’s a great place to rest your feet, relax, and fill your stomach with delicious food after a day of exploring the old town of Phuket. Covering an area of around 7,000 square metres, the shopping mall has excellent shops spread on two floors. On the first floor, you can find many jewellery, clothing, and food shops. There are also small cafes, perfect for hanging out with your friends. The second floor features popular clothing and toy shops. Furthermore, you can find tenants offering beauty and spas, so you can relax and enjoy a fabulous manicure.

Best shopping malls Phuket

PHOTO: Limelight Avenue Phuket

4. Banana Walk Shopping Mall

Just 100 metres south of Bangla Road on Patong Beach Road lies the three-story beachfront shopping mall known as Banana Walk. This shopping mall has a very futuristic appearance and is made of Plexiglas, stainless steel, and aluminium. It appears even more spectacular at night because of the colourful LED lighting. Numerous stores, including well-known names in apparel, cosmetics, electronics, and cuisine, can be found here. If you’re looking for a spot to pamper yourself, the mall also boasts a spa offering a range of services for absolute relaxation.

5 best shopping malls in Phuket for 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Banana Walk Phuket

5. Porto de Phuket

Porto de Phuket is located at the entrance of Laguna Phuket. Although it consists only of one storey, you can easily find anything you want here. It boasts a huge supermarket, numerous restaurants, and great shops offering all kinds of products. Want to relax and rejuvenate? You can find a great spa within the mall as well. The mall targets the residents of luxury villas, condominiums, and apartments around the area instead of tourists. Still, it’s a great place to explore after a long day of lazing around on the beach.

5 best shopping malls in Phuket for 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Attractions and Petting Zoo at Porto de Phuket

There’s no shortage of shopping malls in Phuket. Whether you need retail therapy or just want to see a movie, these five malls are must-visits!

Want to go shopping in Bangkok? Check out our article on the best shopping centres in Bangkok!

 

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

