Experience-based learning at Dusit Thani College: the key to success in hospitality

IMAGE via Dusit Thani College

Graduates from Dusit Thani College, the forefront of higher education in culinary arts, hotel management, and tourism of Thailand and the ASEAN region, as well as a subsidiary of a five-star global hospitality chain Dusit International, are usually complimented by their employers that despite being a fresh graduate, they possess professionalism which is the readiness to work in the real settings.

The reason behind this is the college’s emphasis on students’ “experience”, which is considered a priceless advantage for individuals. This is because experience can turn textbook knowledge into working skills, turn complex problems into constructive solutions, and turn amateurs into experts. Especially in the hospitality industry, gaining experience and tips in real workplaces, real customers, and real problems gives a person the best shortcut to success.

Consequently, Dusit Thani College highlights students’ yearly learning through real-world experience under Work-integrated Learning (WIL) methods, professional training, field trips, and competitions.

Work-Integrated Learning (WIL)

Work-integrated Learning (WIL) is an exclusive learning method of Dusit Thani College which sends students to real workplaces to learn from working while being mentored by real experienced staff under the supervision of the companies and the college. This learning method is provided apart from a compulsory internship program. With a vast network of Dusit Thani College in the hospitality industry, students can get skills and experience through practices in standardised workplaces such as Dusit Thani hotels and resorts and other partnered international hotels.

Professional training in state-of-the-art facilities

In addition, there are professional trainings in practical rooms inside the college included in the curricula, which cover culinary arts and hotel management fields. With state-of-the-art ample practical kitchens for practices and ingredient preparation, demonstration rooms as well as a realistic coffee shop and a restaurant which open for public customers, the culinary students can develop both food and beverage creation techniques along with management skills. Rooms for hotel operations consist of a front office area, a spa, a housekeeping room, a guest room, and a bartending room. All instructors of the college are skilled professionals who have hands-on experience from the industry.

Broadening horizons: field trips and competitions

Based on the structure of bachelor programs in business administration, Dusit Thani College focuses on enhancing students’ competencies generally and specifically and take other factors which could help the students become professional executives in hospitality industry into account such as connections in hospitality industry, creativity, and customer-like experience that allows them to overview the perspectives of guests, service givers, and managers. Domestic and international field trips, therefore, open diverse experiences in real settings to the students. Encouragement for students to join national and global competitions also counts as it broadens networks and opportunities without limit.

Diverse hospitality programs at Dusit Thani College Thailand

Currently, Dusit Thani College Thailand opens rooms for Thai and international students to study in all hospitality programs, both in international programs and national programs. The international programs include Hospitality Management Program, a certified program by École hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) Switzerland, and Professional Culinary Arts Program, a jointed program with Le Cordon Bleu Institute. The national programs (eligible for expatriates who possess excellent communication skills in Thai) cover Hotel Management Program, Tourism Service Innovation Program, and Culinary Arts and Kitchen Management Program. For more information, click www.dtc.ac.th.

