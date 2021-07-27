Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Government under increasing pressure to share details of vaccine procurement deals

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/องค์การเภสัชกรรม

As Thailand battles its worst Covid-19 wave since the start of the pandemic, the government is coming under increasing pressure to divulge details of its vaccine procurement decisions. The Bangkok Post reports that at least 333 academics, media representatives, and individuals have signed a statement calling for full disclosure of everything related to the country’s vaccine procurement deals.

The statement goes on to say that the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand could be more effectively managed with such information made freely available. With so many lives lost and the economy decimated, as well as pressure mounting on the country’s healthcare system, the group says the public has lost trust in the government.

According to the Bangkok Post report, the group says the only way to beat the pandemic is through a well-managed and fair vaccine procurement and distribution process. And the statement goes on to add that the only way to restore public confidence and dispel fake news and rumours is to make the requested information available.

Doing so, according to the group, will show that the government’s intentions are good and that officials are doing their best to obtain and distribute vaccines. The statement goes on to say that such reassurance would lead to greater cooperation from the public.

The group is using the Official Information Act of 1997 to pressure the government into disclosing the details of vaccine procurement contracts and government policy on the procurement and distribution of vaccines. Members are calling for the release of information pertaining to deals with manufacturers, the number of doses ordered, the duration of signed contracts, timelines for vaccine delivery, and penalties for late delivery, among other details. They are also calling on the government to reveal its strategy for handling vaccine shortages.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Vaccines50 seconds ago

Government under increasing pressure to share details of vaccine procurement deals
Coronavirus Thailand30 mins ago

Covid patients with positive antigen test no longer need PCR test prior to treatment
Tourism1 hour ago

Thai tourism likely to hit rock bottom this year

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases and 118 deaths
Myanmar13 hours ago

Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Singapore15 hours ago

Singapore plans to vaccinate 80%, reopen with quarantine-free travel by September
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

Pattaya suspects arrested for live streaming breaking curfew
Thailand17 hours ago

Sinovac/AstraZeneca highly effective, according to Thai research
Phuket17 hours ago

Phuket vice governor says “Sandbox” tourists aren’t scared off by Covid situation
Thailand18 hours ago

Ministry of Education seeks 21.6 billion education subsidy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Best of19 hours ago

Phuket’s 8 Best Rooftop Bars
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Ayutthaya logs 255 new infections, hospital beds full
Thailand19 hours ago

Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
Thailand20 hours ago

Plantations International provides Pattaya with provisions
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending