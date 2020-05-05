Update on Chiang Mai’s Covid-19 situation | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus News & Updates

Update on Chiang Mai’s Covid-19 situation

Update on Chiang Mai's Covid-19 situation
PHOTO: chiangmainews.co.th
A report of the situation in the Chiang Mai states that at this time there are still no reports of any additional Covid-19 infections being found in the northern city. The total still remains at 40 infected, 38 discharged from hospital, 1 death of a patient who died in the hospital, and 1 patient remaining in hospital receiving medical attention.

Update on Chiang Mai's Covid-19 situation

A total of 1,401 citizens were considered high risk personnel. Of that number 1,348 people have now returned home while 53 still remain in quarantine.

Those who travel from Bangkok and suburbs to Chiang Mai – in total, there are now 16,711. Out of that number, 15,825 have completed their 14 day isolation while 886 still remain in home quarantine. 1,509 people who have travelled from “hi risk” communicable areas are being tracked and monitored. There are 9 people still in the local state-run quarantine, 8 at the Nakara Boutique Hotel Chiang Mai and 1 at May Flower Grand de Chiang Mai.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room

Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room
PHOTO: facebook@PRchiangmai

Today at the Chaloem Phrakiat Meeting Room, in Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Sanguansat the governor of Chiang Mai, along with 3 deputy governors, 25 sheriffs (from all districts), heads of government, prosecutors, military officials, police and related sectors, came for a briefing on how Chiang Mai will move towards opening up the province in the upcoming weeks.

Charonenrit says that even though the province can control the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, “we still need intensive prevention measures to implement the relaxation in accordance with the government guidelines”.

2 main points were discussed in the meeting today – to continue and maintain Covid-19 current measures even though Chiang Mai has been Covid-19 free for 20 days. The second point was reducing forest fires and PM 2.5 dust within the province.

Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room | News by The Thaiger

Charoenrit gave authority to the Deputy Governor to places measure for the relaxation of business closures and work with the local community to assess social distancing. For the second part of the meeting the governor gave authority to the National Guard Division to control the forest fires.

Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Facebook@PRChiangMai

Crime

Arrests in Chiang Mai for “sextortion”, child porn

Arrests in Chiang Mai for "sextortion", child porn
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

A 20 year old Thai man has been charged with extortion after police in Chiang Mai province arrested him for posing as a woman to blackmail a university student online. Acting on a warrant, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Natthawut Klinhom.

Police say the victim, aged 19, filed a complaint against Natthawut accusing him of blackmail. He says he met Natthawut, who posed as a woman online, and the two started a “romantic relationship” on social media. He says Natthawut began asking for nude photos and he obliged. But, he says, Natthawut then began extorting money from him, allegedly threatening to release the pictures online if the victim refused to pay.

The student initially paid, but stopped paying after spending 19,000 baht. The victim then filed the complaint with police, leading to Natthawut’s arrest.

Authorities raided Natthawut’s home in Chiang Mai and found the student’s photos on his computer and mobile phones. Natthawut reportedly confessed, saying he committed the crime for the money.

In a related story, Chiang Mai Police arrested 40 year old Piyawat Benjawan, 40, for possessing child porn. Police saythe TICAC task force was informed by the US FBI that an individual in Thailand had downloaded huge quantities of pornography involving minors.

After investigation, police nabbed Piyawat at his home in Chiang Mai. Piyawat also reportedly confessed to downloading pictures of underage girls, saying he was bored while under self-isolation.

Police noted that it is illegal in Thailand to download or share nude photos of individuals under 18.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Coronavirus Thailand

19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai

19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai

Today marks the 19th consecutive day without a new Covid-19 case in the northern capital and there are only 8 patients still remaining in hospital receiving treatment.

But a doctor from the provincial Epidemiological Prevention Medical Centre warns that there are still ongoing cases in Thailand and neighbouring countries, so the people of Chiang Mai must not rest easy and should “remain vigilant until the pandemic passes”.

He mentioned that the subdistrict of “Ke Lek” on the outskirts of eastern Myanmar is a potentially high risk area, and if anyone sees anyone coming across the border they should notify the relevant departments, which will place them under quarantine.

SOURCE: PR Chiang Mai

19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2988
  • Active Cases: 187
  • Recovered: 2747
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 05-05-2020 at 15:30

