Update on Chiang Mai’s Covid-19 situation | The Thaiger

A report of the situation in the Chiang Mai states that at this time there are still no reports of any additional Covid-19 infections being found in the northern city. The total still remains at 40 infected, 38 discharged from hospital, 1 death of a patient who died in the hospital, and 1 patient remaining in hospital receiving medical attention.

A total of 1,401 citizens were considered high risk personnel. Of that number 1,348 people have now returned home while 53 still remain in quarantine.

Those who travel from Bangkok and suburbs to Chiang Mai – in total, there are now 16,711. Out of that number, 15,825 have completed their 14 day isolation while 886 still remain in home quarantine. 1,509 people who have travelled from “hi risk” communicable areas are being tracked and monitored. There are 9 people still in the local state-run quarantine, 8 at the Nakara Boutique Hotel Chiang Mai and 1 at May Flower Grand de Chiang Mai.

