Phuket removes most tambon travel restrictions | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Phuket
Phuket removes most tambon travel restrictions
Phuket will start opening up again with most travel restrictions between sub-districts to be lifted, excepting five areas on the island which are still considered ‘at risk’.
Phuket’s outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced the lifting of the restrictions for travel between the island’s tambons, introduced back on April 13. Checkpoints were set up restricting non-essential travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts.
The meeting the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee considered opening the boundaries between every sub-district except for, 5 locations
• Bangla Road,in Patong Subdistrict
• Village Moo 2, 3 and 5, Bang Tao Village, in the Cherng Thalay Subdistrict
• Routes in and out of Prachasamakhee Village on Thepkasatree Road, Moo 2, in the Koh Kaew Subdistrict
• Moo 2, Soi Bangchee, in the Ratsada Subdistrict
• Chao Fa Garden Village, in the Wichit Subdistrict
Phuketians will still be required to wear a face mask in public at all times, keeping washing their hands and maintaining ‘social distance’ protocols.
There was no date on the notice to say when the tambon restrictions are being lifted, but it is believed to apply after midnight on April 30.
Coronavirus Phuket
7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday)
There has been 7 new cases announced in Phuket today. The island has had the highest, per capita, number of reported cases in Thailand. 5 more people been allowed to return home in the past 24 hours, 39 remain in hospital under treatment with 2 in a critical condition. 127 people remain as ‘high risk personnel’ and are under observation.
6 of the 7 new cases come from the west-coast hotzone of Bang Tao. The total number of cases in Phuket has now reached 214.
There has been 1 additional death. A 63 year old Thai women, the owner of a restaurant in Kathu, who previously came in contact with confirmed cases (her husband and her nephew). She fell sick on March 24 and went to get treatment from the local clinic.
She wasn’t feeling any better when after being transferred to a hospital to receive medical attention. It was revealed that in hospital she ended up with an infection in her lungs and needed a respirator. Cause of death was failure of her lungs. She passed away on April 27.
Case number 208: A 50 year old Thai women, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205. Lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.
Case number 209: 22 year old Thai man, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205, lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.
Case number 210: 20 year old Thai man, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205. Lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.
Case number 211: 47 year old Thai man looking after his grandchild at home. lives in Koh Kaew (east coast near Phuket Town), fell sick on April 6 with symptoms of a dry cough. On April 15 went to get checked but everything was ‘OK’. On April 27 symptoms got worse so he decided to visit Vachira Hospital.
Case number 212: 47 year old Thai women, occupation maid, lives in Bang Tao. Has history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. No symptoms yet. Pending amount high risk possible contacts.
Case number 213: 44 year old Thai women, occupation maid, lives in Bang Tao. Has history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. No symptom
Case number 214: 68 year old Thai women, occupation maid. Lives in Bang Tao and has a history of close contact with confirmed case 198. No symptoms yet.
Coronavirus Phuket
97 year old Phuket woman recovers from Covid-19
And now for the good news …
A 97 year old “granny” from Bang Tao, Phuket, has been discharged from hospital, having recovered from the Covid-19 virus. The news was shared on social media by Nattapon Chueasaman who credited excellent medical care coupled with the elderly lady’s will to add some more digits to her great age.
Bang Tao and Patong currently have the highest number of infections on the island, by far. Thai Residents reports that the unidentified woman is case number 188 in Phuket and shared a home with case number 174.
After showing symptoms of the disease and testing positive on April 14, she was admitted to hospital for treatment. Netizens around the country are now applauding the woman’s full recovery and return home.
Photo: Nattapon Chueasaman / Facebook
In his Facebook post, Nattapon urges people not to fear those infected with the Covid-19 virus but to safeguard against infection by following the recommended advice, including practicing social distancing.
He adds that, thanks to the hard work of the country’s healthcare professionals, most people are coming out the other side of the illness alive, and able to return home and back to (some degree of) normality.
We wish her many more years of health and happiness.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Coronavirus Thailand
Phuket authorities on the hunt for quarantine dodgers
Phuket police and officials from the health department are trying to track down a group of people they believe to be potential carriers of the Covid-19 virus. The group had been asked to self-quarantine, but it’s now believed they continued to meet people outside their homes and defied the direct orders of health officials.
Phuket has the highest rate of infection in Thailand, per capita, despite the nightly curfew and the introduction of restrictions on movement between tambons (sub-districts) . Today, the province recorded another new case and one more death. The total number of cases identified in Phuket now stands at 207.
Provincial chief of police, Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri, says the group that had been asked to self-quarantine lied about their whereabouts and continued to leave their homes. The chief has slammed the lack of honesty, accusing the group of potentially spreading the virus further through their actions.
“Even though they were advised to self-isolate at home for 14 days, their lack of honesty could worsen the situation. They could have easily spread the virus to unsuspecting people. The total lack of honesty also needs to be addressed as quickly as possible. “
It’s understood that 30 police officers are working alongside health authorities in the province to hunt down those who have escaped quarantine, as well as tracing all those they may have been in contact with.
“They are trained to use the principles of investigation. They know how to make these suspects tell the truth and get information from them quickly.”
SOURCE: Chiangrai Times
Phuket removes most tambon travel restrictions
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 28
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
Cabinet officially extends Emergency Decree until the end of May
A box found by a villager in Phetchabun was identified as a bomb
Indonesia’s death toll from Covid-19 is probably 2,200 – Reuters report
Cabinet disagrees with the cancellation of Thai public holidays in May
Cable and satellite provider True Visions faces backlash over “censorship officer”
Thai Embassy in Japan advises citizens to register for repatriation flights
Thailand’s Attorney General calls for leniency towards charity food providers
Phetchabun man lucky to be alive after bomb discovery
Ratchaburi women scammed by “American’ Instagrammer
7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday)
Government refuses Opposition’s request for debate on executive decrees
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thai citizens are flooding back through land borders
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
Second visa amnesty approved, will be automatic, free
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
Study finds no benefit from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
- Hot News3 days ago
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
5G, Bill Gates, Chinese Labs and more Covid-19 myths
- Bangkok3 days ago
Online video platform TikTok assessing live streaming in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until end of May
- Business3 days ago
“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday.
- Bangkok4 days ago
3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours