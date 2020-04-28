image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus Phuket

Phuket removes most tambon travel restrictions

The Thaiger

Published 

49 mins ago

 on 

Phuket removes most tambon travel restrictions | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Phuket will start opening up again with most travel restrictions between sub-districts to be lifted, excepting five areas on the island which are still considered ‘at risk’.

Phuket’s outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced the lifting of the restrictions for travel between the island’s tambons, introduced back on April 13. Checkpoints were set up restricting non-essential travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts.

The meeting the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee considered opening the boundaries between every sub-district except for, 5 locations

• Bangla Road,in Patong Subdistrict

• Village Moo 2, 3 and 5, Bang Tao Village, in the Cherng Thalay Subdistrict

• Routes in and out of Prachasamakhee Village on Thepkasatree Road, Moo 2, in the Koh Kaew Subdistrict

• Moo 2, Soi Bangchee, in the Ratsada Subdistrict

• Chao Fa Garden Village, in the Wichit Subdistrict

Phuketians will still be required to wear a face mask in public at all times, keeping washing their hands and maintaining ‘social distance’ protocols.

There was no date on the notice to say when the tambon restrictions are being lifted, but it is believed to apply after midnight on April 30.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus Phuket

7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday)

The Thaiger

Published

11 hours ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Jamie's Phuket Blog

There has been 7 new cases announced in Phuket today. The island has had the highest, per capita, number of reported cases in Thailand. 5 more people been allowed to return home in the past 24 hours, 39 remain in hospital under treatment with 2 in a critical condition. 127 people remain as ‘high risk personnel’ and are under observation.

6 of the 7 new cases come from the west-coast hotzone of Bang Tao. The total number of cases in Phuket has now reached 214.

There has been 1 additional death. A 63 year old Thai women, the owner of a restaurant in Kathu, who previously came in contact with confirmed cases (her husband and her nephew). She fell sick on March 24 and went to get treatment from the local clinic.

She wasn’t feeling any better when after being transferred to a hospital to receive medical attention. It was revealed that in hospital she ended up with an infection in her lungs and needed a respirator. Cause of death was failure of her lungs. She passed away on April 27.

Case number 208: A 50 year old Thai women, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205. Lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.

Case number 209: 22 year old Thai man, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205, lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.

Case number 210: 20 year old Thai man, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205. Lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.

Case number 211: 47 year old Thai man looking after his grandchild at home. lives in Koh Kaew (east coast near Phuket Town), fell sick on April 6 with symptoms of a dry cough. On April 15 went to get checked but everything was ‘OK’. On April 27 symptoms got worse so he decided to visit Vachira Hospital.

Case number 212: 47 year old Thai women, occupation maid, lives in Bang Tao. Has history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. No symptoms yet. Pending amount high risk possible contacts.

Case number 213: 44 year old Thai women, occupation maid, lives in Bang Tao. Has history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. No symptom

Case number 214: 68 year old Thai women, occupation maid. Lives in Bang Tao and has a history of close contact with confirmed case 198. No symptoms yet.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Phuket

97 year old Phuket woman recovers from Covid-19

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

97 year old Phuket woman recovers from Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: nerdnomads.com/

And now for the good news …

A 97 year old “granny” from Bang Tao, Phuket, has been discharged from hospital, having recovered from the Covid-19 virus. The news was shared on social media by Nattapon Chueasaman who credited excellent medical care coupled with the elderly lady’s will to add some more digits to her great age.

Bang Tao and Patong currently have the highest number of infections on the island, by far. Thai Residents reports that the unidentified woman is case number 188 in Phuket and shared a home with case number 174.

After showing symptoms of the disease and testing positive on April 14, she was admitted to hospital for treatment. Netizens around the country are now applauding the woman’s full recovery and return home.

97 year old Phuket woman recovers from Covid-19 | News by The Thaiger

Photo: Nattapon Chueasaman / Facebook

In his Facebook post, Nattapon urges people not to fear those infected with the Covid-19 virus but to safeguard against infection by following the recommended advice, including practicing social distancing.

He adds that, thanks to the hard work of the country’s healthcare professionals, most people are coming out the other side of the illness alive, and able to return home and back to (some degree of) normality.

We wish her many more years of health and happiness.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Thailand

Phuket authorities on the hunt for quarantine dodgers

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Phuket authorities on the hunt for quarantine dodgers | The Thaiger
Phuket Provincial Police

Phuket police and officials from the health department are trying to track down a group of people they believe to be potential carriers of the Covid-19 virus. The group had been asked to self-quarantine, but it’s now believed they continued to meet people outside their homes and defied the direct orders of health officials.

Phuket has the highest rate of infection in Thailand, per capita, despite the nightly curfew and the introduction of restrictions on movement between tambons (sub-districts) . Today, the province recorded another new case and one more death. The total number of cases identified in Phuket now stands at 207.

Provincial chief of police, Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri, says the group that had been asked to self-quarantine lied about their whereabouts and continued to leave their homes. The chief has slammed the lack of honesty, accusing the group of potentially spreading the virus further through their actions.

“Even though they were advised to self-isolate at home for 14 days, their lack of honesty could worsen the situation. They could have easily spread the virus to unsuspecting people. The total lack of honesty also needs to be addressed as quickly as possible. “

It’s understood that 30 police officers are working alongside health authorities in the province to hunt down those who have escaped quarantine, as well as tracing all those they may have been in contact with. 

“They are trained to use the principles of investigation. They know how to make these suspects tell the truth and get information from them quickly.”

SOURCE: Chiangrai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2938
  • Active Cases: 232
  • Recovered: 2652
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 28-04-2020 at 21:15

Trending