Phuket removes most tambon travel restrictions | The Thaiger

Phuket will start opening up again with most travel restrictions between sub-districts to be lifted, excepting five areas on the island which are still considered ‘at risk’.

Phuket’s outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced the lifting of the restrictions for travel between the island’s tambons, introduced back on April 13. Checkpoints were set up restricting non-essential travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts.

The meeting the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee considered opening the boundaries between every sub-district except for, 5 locations

• Bangla Road,in Patong Subdistrict

• Village Moo 2, 3 and 5, Bang Tao Village, in the Cherng Thalay Subdistrict

• Routes in and out of Prachasamakhee Village on Thepkasatree Road, Moo 2, in the Koh Kaew Subdistrict

• Moo 2, Soi Bangchee, in the Ratsada Subdistrict

• Chao Fa Garden Village, in the Wichit Subdistrict

Phuketians will still be required to wear a face mask in public at all times, keeping washing their hands and maintaining ‘social distance’ protocols.

There was no date on the notice to say when the tambon restrictions are being lifted, but it is believed to apply after midnight on April 30.