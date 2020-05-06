CCSA reports 1 new Covid-19 case, 1 new death (Wednesday) | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported about just 1 new coronavirus patient today, a masseuse, and 1 death, an Australian hotel manager in Khao Lak, Phang Nga province.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin reported this morning that the total of Covid-19 cases rose to 2,986 as the 27 year old masseuse tested positive after returning from Russia. She has been quarantined. The Buri Ram native arrived on Sunday on a flight of about 70 passengers. After landing at Suvarnabhumi airport, they were sent to quarantine at a hotel in Samut Prakhan province. She had a fever of 38.3°C, a cough and shortness of breath and tested positive on Monday, according to Dr. Taweesilp.

“We have quarantine so we are confident that the people who were in contact with the patient were quarantined from the start.”

The death toll rose to 55 with the case of the 69 year old Australian man, who worked as the manager of a hotel in the southern province of Phang Nga. He had asthma and became sick on March 25 with coughing and fatigue. He went to a clinic on March 28 with a fever of 37.9°C, shortness of breath and low blood oxygen saturation.

He was later admitted to Vachira hospital in Phuket province. Tests revealed severe pneumonia and Covid-19 infection. He already suffered from cystic fibrosis and was placed on a ventilator. He then developed renal complications and died yesterday.

Dr. Taweesilp also announced that the Department of Medical Sciences has confirmed that the 40 suspected cases in the southern province of Yala have conclusively tested negative for Covid-19.

In the the 24 hours prior to today’s announcement, 14 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The number of recovered patients is now 2,761, representing a recovery rate of well over 92%. Just 173 patients remain in hospital.

