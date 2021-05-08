Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees slight drop in new, daily infections today- Saturday, 72
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is reporting 72 new, daily infections of Covid-19 this morning and 1 new death, a slight drop from yesterday’s 89 infections. Today’s reported number of infections is the lowest since April 9. This makes a total of 3,202 cases and 8 deaths in the current wave of infections that begin in early April. 1,520 are still listed as in medical care. 1,674 have been released from medical care and have made a full recovery. 125 were released yesterday alone.
The new infections are broken down by district as follows:
Mueang Chonburi-14
Si Racha- 9
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 37
Sattahip- 4
Ban Bueng-4
Bor Thong-1
Ko Chan- 1
2 patients transferred to Chon Buri for medical care from other provinces
The new infections’ details are below:
-Returning from Nakhon Pathom province, 1 case
-Contact from previous confirmed cases from Chanthaburi province, 1 case
-Close contact from previous confirmed case
-In work places, 4 cases
-In families, 8 cases
-Funeral cluster, 1 case
-Work in places with many people, 4 cases
-Close contact from previous confirmed cases under investigation, 24 cases
-Currently under investigation, 29 cases
In the past 24 hours, 192 close contacts were tested through contact-tracing, 877 people were tested proactively, and 817 were tested through Royal mobile van testing. All are waiting for results. Authorities have not released any details on the new fatality reported today.
The tally for Covid-related infections and deaths reported over the past 24 hours reports 19 new deaths and 2,419 cases. There have been 52,411 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the recent outbreak with more than 16,000 cases in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections.
Over the past week, new clusters of Covid-19 infections have been detected in crowded Bangkok neighbourhoods, including the Khlong Toey slum. Poor communities in Bangkok have been seen as vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks as people live in close proximity to each other and many cannot afford to stop working to abide by stay-at-home orders.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees slight increase in daily Covid infections- Friday, 89
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a slight increase from yesterday in new, daily Covid-19 infections at 89 today. Yesterday saw 76 new infections. The new infections bring the total amount of infections in the province since the beginning of April to 3,130. 1,549 are listed as being released from medical care and fully recovered, with 115 being released yesterday.
The infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi- 18
Si Racha- 17
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 38
Phanat Nikhom- 1
Sattahip- 2
Ban Bueng- 2
Pan Thong- 7
Ko Chan- 1
3 patients who were transferred to Chon Buri for medical care from other provinces
The details of today’s infections are:
-2 confirmed close contacts of previous patients from Bangkok
-9 close contacts from workplaces
-A family of 9, all infected from a previous close contact
-Close contacts but timelines still under investigation, 35 cases
-34 cases under investigation
The Department of Public Health in Chon Buri is specifically asking people not to participate right now in any social gatherings outside of their direct, live-in families. The department has listed such things as: drinking circles, Thai barbecues, parties, religious gatherings, and social functions. Checkpoints with document requirements have been cancelled in Chon Buri, however, people are still being “requested” not to travel or leave the province.
Today, Thailand is reporting 27 new Covid-related deaths and 2,044 infections over the past 24 hours. The report today compiled the regional totals from yesterday. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has declared that it is focusing on containing major Covid clusters in 3 key Bangkok communities-the Klong Toey ‘slums’, Bon Kai in Pathumwan and Ban Khing in the Bang Kae district, on the west side of the Chao Phraya.
Meanwhile, talking about Phuket’s plans to open in July, the Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said yesterday that the number of new cases on the island must reach zero before the government can contemplate the ‘Sandbox’ plan for no-quarantine travel.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Chon Buri
Homes and temples damaged, 11 boats sunk as major storm hits Chon Buri
The district of Sattahip, in the eastern province of Chon Buri, is picking up the pieces after a devastating storm struck in the early hours of yesterday morning. According to a Pattaya News report, 11 fishing boats have sunk and at least 20 homes have sustained damage, mainly along the coast. It’s understood most of the fishing boats belong to the Khao Lan fisheries group.
The roof of Chong Samae San Temple has also collapsed, significantly damaging the building. However, it’s believed no injuries were sustained or lives lost in the storm. Wanchat Wanphram, deputy district chief of Sattahip, inspected the damaged areas in the company of the local Red Cross and a number of district officials.
The Pattaya News reports that the Red Cross and Wanchat distributed survival bags to affected residents. It’s understood district officials plan to provide some form of financial aid to those who have lost their homes or whose properties and boats have been damaged.
Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for more storms in the coming days.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees drop in today’s daily Covid infections – Thursday, 76
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a drop in the number of daily Covid-19 infections at 76 recorded today. Yesterday, the province saw 110 new infections. With today’s new infections, the province has seen a total of 3,041 infections since the latest wave of Covid-19 began in early April. 1,600 people are currently listed in medical care and 1,434 people have been released and recovered from the virus. Yesterday, alone, saw 96 released. The province has a total of 7 deaths since the latest wave began.
Mueang Chon Buri – 19
Si Racha – 12
Banglamung (including Pattaya) – 25
Phanat Nikhom – 2
Sattahip – 3
Pan Thong – 9
Ko Chan – 3
Over the past day, 138 close contacts were tested from contact tracing, and 847 people were proactively tested. 802 were tested through the Royal mobile testing vans. All are waiting for results. Yesterday, checkpoints with document requirements have been cancelled in Chonburi but people are still being “requested” not to travel or leave the province. They just no longer need to go through a manual documentation process to get permission to leave which could put them and officials at risk of getting Covid-19.
Today, Thailand reports 1,911 new daily infections and 18 deaths.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Chon Buri sees slight drop in new, daily infections today- Saturday, 72
Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand for those over 60
Chiang Mai sees 2 elderly deaths from UK Covid variant including French woman
Bangkok governor extends closure order due to high Covid-19 count
Saturday Covid UPDATE: 2,419 new infections, 19 deaths
Pattaya fisherman surprised by friendly whale shark visit
Thailand News Today | Pfizer vaccines on the way, Phuket’s July re-opening | May 7
We’re looking for a Video Editor/Production Assistant in Phuket
Phuket red zone list adds Krabi, Trang, Ranong, Phatthalung
Top 5 accounting firms in Thailand
Stimulus package gives more back the more you spend
Laos prime minister orders an extension on lockdown measures
Deputy PM declares Thammanat Prompow controversy finished
BMA admits Covid virus spreading fast in Bangkok, speeds up testing and jabs
Phuket visitor Covid-19 rapid antigen testing may end May 15
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
Thai Meteorological Dept. warns northern Thailand of severe storms through May 7
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
- Education2 days ago
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
- Hot News3 days ago
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
- Politics2 days ago
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
- Economy3 days ago
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
- Northern Thailand2 days ago
Thai Meteorological Dept. warns northern Thailand of severe storms through May 7