American arrested on sex assault charges, Taxis get apps | Thailand Top Stories | Oct 4

Caitlin gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and Southeast Asia: American man arrested in Bangkok for allegedly raping and beating a Thai masseuse, Taxi hailing apps approved by Transport Ministry, Two Phuket resorts face legal action over alleged illegal land ownership, Singapore cruise lines prepare for a more eco-friendly comeback

