Bangkok tops travel index for fourth year | The Thaiger

Bangkok tops travel index for fourth year

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: TakeMeTour

Bangkok was ranked first in the Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index (GDCI) for international overnight visitors for the fourth straight year, and the sixth time in the past decade.

Thailand is the only country in this year’s GDCI with three cities in the global top 20 (Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya) and two cities in the global top 10 for spending by international overnight visitors (Bangkok and Phuket).

The GDCI 2019 ranks 200 cities is based on Mastercard’s analysis of visitor numbers and spending in 2018.

International overnight visitors spent more than US$20 billion in Bangkok, a 15% increase from 2017, while in Phuket they spent more than $12 billion, a 9% increase, according to Mastercard.

Hat Yai had the highest increase with growth of over 19%, mostly from Malaysian visitors.

China was Thailand’s biggest market, though some of the kingdom’s famous holiday destinations, particularly the islands, saw an increase in visitors from Europe and Japan.

Visitors from Germany topped island destinations such as Phangnga (25.1%), Koh Samui (17.1%), Koh Tao (11.4%) and Koh Chang (11.3%), and Japanese visitors accounted for 25.5% of arrivals in Ayutthaya, the nation’s ancient capital, an increase of 1.7% from 2017, according to Mastercard.

Koh Phangan joined the top 100 for Asia-Pacific at 96 surpassing island locations like Koh Chang (139), Koh Tao (130), Boracay in the Philippines (129) and Lombok in Indonesia (110). Hat Yai (31) jumped 27 places in 2018.

SOURCE: bangkokpost.com

Crime

Thailand’s Justice Minister to re-open Japanese tourist murder case

May Taylor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 5, 2019

By

Thailand’s Justice Minister to re-open Japanese tourist murder case | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Somsak Thepsutin, Thailand’s Justice Minister, says a 12 year old unsolved murder case will be re-opened.

In 2007, Tomoko Kawashita, a 25 year old Japanese tourist, was found in Wat Saphan Hin National Park in Sukothai, central Thailand, with her throat slit and evidence that she had been raped.

No match was ever found for the DNA extracted from semen found in the victim’s body, even though investigators at the time collected samples from 300 people living in the area.

However, it’s understood that some evidence collected from the victim’s clothes did lead to one suspect, who efused to provide his DNA and has since died. Minister Somsak says there’s a possibility this person was related to the murderer and that investigators will visit the family.

Minister Somsak made his pledge to re-open the case yesterday, after visiting the Institute of Forensic Science in Sukothai.

“Even though the victim’s family has not called on the government to solve this murder case, we have told Japanese authorities that we are not ignoring it. We have to show that the Justice Ministry is working hard to find the murderer.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Uncategorized

Spending on Bangkok’s Vegetarian Festival up 2.4% from last year

The Thaiger

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Spending on Bangkok’s Vegetarian Festival up 2.4% from last year | The Thaiger

Bangkokians will spend around 4.76 billion baht during this year’s vegetarian festival. Although the figure is up 2.4% from last year, the growth is weaker than that of last year because of the slowing economy prompting people to curb their spending, according to a survey by Kasikorn Research Centre.

But the annual Kin Jae festival is helping feed Bangkok residents’ growing appetite for vegetarian food.

Kasikorn Research Centre also found from its survey that due to the changing market behaviour, the new generation and the elder consumers have played a more prominent role in the food market. Meanwhile, the annual vegetarian festival run in Bangkok’s Chinatown until October 7.

Prasit Ongwattana, Chairman of the Thai-Chinese Association and the chair of the vegetarian festival organising committee in Yaowarat, said this year’s event also celebrates the accession to the throne of His Majesty the King. The organisers at the Phuket vegetarian festival, the largest such celebration in the country, also expressed the same sentiment. The annual festival attracts more and more Chinese-descent tourist every year.

BANGKOKFire up your electric dragon. It’s the vegetarian festival in Chinatown, Bangkok-style.

Posted by The Thaiger on Tuesday, 9 October 2018

One of the highlights of the event in Yaowarat is a giant bowl of “golden dragon” noodles. Chinatown’s Yaowarat vegetarian festival is very much about the food and remains a big attraction during the annual festival. Yellow flags decorate the famous street with crowds of tourists and food stalls offering a variety of vegan dishes in the buzzing neighborhood.

In addition to people of Chinese descent who refrain from eating meat to purify their body and mind during the festival, many Thais observe non-meat consumption during the festival. Some people have taken up the habit of consuming vegetarian food even after the festival for health benefits, others at least until the end of October.

The growing popularity of vegetarian food provides a tailwind to the related business operators. Sales of vegetable, edible vegetable oil, soy beans and plant-based protein substitutes often spike during the 10 day festival. Food companies and restaurants also capitalise on the trend by extending their variety of vegetarian offerings by highlighting health benefits and fully nutritious qualities that their products provide.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Uncategorized

‘ณัฏฐ์ เทพหัสดิน’ เผยภาพรับประทานน้ำพระพุทธมนต์ มงคลแก่ชีวิตคู่

The Thaiger

Published

3 months ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

‘ณัฏฐ์ เทพหัสดิน’ เผยภาพรับประทานน้ำพระพุทธมนต์ มงคลแก่ชีวิตคู่ | The Thaiger

‘ณัฏฐ์ เทพหัสดิน’ เผยภาพรับประทานน้ำพระพุทธมนต์ มงคลแก่ชีวิตคู่: ข่าวบันเทิง

‘ณัฏฐ์ เทพหัสดิน’ เผยภาพรับประทานน้ำพระพุทธมนต์ มงคลแก่ชีวิตคู่ | News by The Thaiger

วิวาห์แน่ศุกร์นี้ – หลังจากปล่อยภาพพรีเวดดิ้งสุดแสนโรแมนติกออกมา จนหลายคนอิจฉาตาร้อนไปตามๆ กัน วันที่ 22 กรกฏาคม หนุ่ม “ณัฏฐ์ เทพหัสดิน ณ อยุธยา” ก็ได้โพสต์ภาพงานประทานน้ำพระพุทธมนต์ จากสมเด็จพระสังฆราช ออกมาให้ได้ชมกันอีกครั้ง

‘ณัฏฐ์ เทพหัสดิน’ เผยภาพรับประทานน้ำพระพุทธมนต์ มงคลแก่ชีวิตคู่ | News by The Thaiger

หนุ่มณัฏฐ์ยังได้กล่าวเสริมอีกว่า “เมื่อวันอาทิตย์ที่ 14 กรกฎาคมที่ผ่านมา ผม คุณนาน่า พร้อมกับครอบครัวและคนสนิทได้เข้าเฝ้ากราบขอพร และรับประทานน้ำพระพุทธมนต์ จากสมเด็จพระอริยวงศาคตญาณ สมเด็จพระสังฆราช สกลมหาสังฆปริณายก ณ วัดราชบพิธสถิตมหาสีมารามราชวรวิหาร ถือเป็นมงคลแก่ชีวิตคู่ของผมและครอบครัวเป็นอย่างยิ่ง พรใดที่พระองค์ท่านทรงกรุณาโปรดประทาน นอกจากจะเป็นสรรพสิริมงคลสูงสุดในชีวิตแล้ว ข้าพระพุทธเจ้าขอจดจำและนำไปปฏิบัติ ขอให้มีความสุขความเจริญในชีวิตคู่ เป็นคู่สามีภรรยาที่น่ารักของญาติพี่น้อง และเพื่อนๆตลอดไป”

‘ณัฏฐ์ เทพหัสดิน’ เผยภาพรับประทานน้ำพระพุทธมนต์ มงคลแก่ชีวิตคู่ | News by The Thaiger

งานแต่งจะจัดขึ้นในวันที่ 25 กรกฎาคม ที่โรงแรมไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ ขอแสดงความยินดีกับหนุ่ม ‘ณัฏฐ์’ และ ‘คุณนาน่า’ อีกครั้ง

ภาพจาก: IG@nut_devahastin

ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง: ‘ณัฏฐ์ เทพหัสดิน’ ปล่อยภาพพรีเวดดิ้ง ‘นาน่า ธันยา’ แต่ง 25 ก.ค.

