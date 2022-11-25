Travel
Where to go in Thailand in December
Did you know that there are several cities in Thailand where the weather is cooler? You might be thinking, why would I want to go to Thailand if I’m looking for cooler weather? But hear us out! From November to February, Thailand experiences its ‘cool’ season. And during this time, the weather is a bit more comfortable. In fact, temperatures in northern Thai cities like Chiang Mai can dip as low as 10 degrees Celsius at night. So, if you’re looking to escape the heat and enjoy some cooler weather, here’s where to go in Thailand in December.
1. Mae Hong Son Loop where to go in Thailand
The Mae Hong Son Loop is one of the most popular motorbike routes in all of Thailand. The loop takes riders through some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, including forests, mountains, and rivers. The route can be completed in as little as three days, but we recommend taking a week to really enjoy the ride. The loop can be done in either direction, but most people start from Chiang Mai and head clockwise.
Start your trip in Chiang Mai and head north to Mae Hong Son. This beautiful province is home to some of Thailand’s most stunning scenery. From the majestic mountains to the tranquil lakes, there’s something for everyone here. Make sure to visit Pai, a small town nestled in a valley surrounded by rice fields. Don’t miss the opportunity to go hiking or whitewater rafting while you’re here! Then, continue your journey south towards Mae Sariang. This sleepy town is the perfect place to relax and take in the stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Be sure to stop at Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu for some incredible views of the valley below.
2. Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai
Take in the grandeur of the ethereal morning winter mist at Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai. It’s the highest mountain in Thailand, and you can experience cool weather all year long. During the cool season, there will be constant fog coverage all day, and you can get a stunning view of Mae Kha Ning or frost flower, especially in the early morning.
The higher you climb, the weather is likely to drop as low as 3°C. You will also have the pleasure of seeing wild cherry blossoms on your way up. Some of the top attractions here are the Mae Klang, Wachirathan, Siriphum, Mae Ya Waterfalls and Kew Mae Pan and Ang Ka nature trails. Bird watching is also very popular as Doi Inthanon is home to around 362 species of birds.
3. Phu Chi Fa – Doi Pha Tang, Chiang Rai
Does a hiking adventure sound appealing to you? Then Phu Chi Fa is the perfect place to go! Phu Chi Fa is a hilly location within the national forest park and is one of Chiang Rai’s most beautiful and mystical places. Moreover, it’s part of a mountain range near the Laos border. People who have visited here say that it is simply magical to watch the sunrise and sunset from a distance. There are vans that will drive you up and down the mountain, and you can choose to stay in a local hotel or bring your own camping gear. The trail up the mountain is clear and not too difficult to follow.
Get to the top of the hill for the best sunset views. However, while watching the sunrise, stay about 100 metres down from the peak’s summit. That way, you’ll get the best views of the sun slowly rising or setting from what appears to be the very ends of the earth. Phu Chi Fa is a popular tourist destination, so arrive early to secure a good viewing spot. Additionally, it can get very chilly, so when you go, make sure to pack a few extra layers and dress appropriately!
4. Phu Kradueng National Park, Loei Province
Phu Kradueng National Park is one of the most popular natural attractions in Thailand. The park is famous for its long trails, cold winter months and abundance of waterfalls and viewpoints. Along the trails, you’ll get the opportunity to see several different types of vegetation, from tropical forests to evergreen and pine trees at higher elevations. The Lam Nam Phong River, one of the most important rivers in northeastern Thailand, has its headwaters in this area. All of these factors combine to make Phu Kradueng a popular mountain for Thai and International hikers. Furthermore, commonly seen animals at Phu Kradueng National Park include the sambar deer, wild boars, wild elephants, golden jackals, Assam macaques and Indian giant flying squirrels.
Unlike most of the country’s major national parks, Phu Kradueng National Park is easily accessible by public transportation from all nearby provinces and Bangkok. Thus, you can get there by car, train or bus. Recommended spots to visit include Pha Nok Aen, Pha Lom Sak, Pha Mak Dut, Phen Phob Waterfall, Tham Sor Nuea – Tai Waterfall and Anodard Pond.
5. Bangkok where to go in Thailand
Okay, this one doesn’t really have cold weather, but it’s definitely a cool destination. If you want to enjoy Christmas festivities in Thailand, Bangkok is definitely the best place to be. This time of year, the city is transformed into a wonderland with all manner of Christmas-themed decorations. The shopping centres are adorned with extravagant light displays and Christmas trees.
One of the best places to go is centralwOrld, which has put up a 30-metre Christmas tree. ICONSIAM is also a must-visit place if you’re in Bangkok this December. The mall is holding a jaw-dropping light event called Bangkok Illumination that features a 20-metre solar-powered Christmas tree. It’s a truly magical sight that you don’t want to miss!
Now that you know where to go in Thailand in December, go pack your bags and get ready for an awesome time!
