Customer finds bait hook inside tin of fish in Thailand

A customer was reely taken aback when he discovered a bait hook floating in a tin of fish produced by a famous brand in Thailand. Luckily, he spotted the sharp hook before chewing it.

Consumer protection Facebook page “Phuboripok” (“consumers”) posted a photo of the offending tin of fish yesterday with the caption…

“A #consumer was about to eat tinned fish when he found a foreign object in the tin. He wrote a short message saying “I do not forgive QC (quality control) 100%.”

“He’s already been in contact with the [brand’s] sales department who offered to give him two crates of tinned fish as compensation for the incident or 1500 baht in cash.

“In response, the consumer asked, do you think I want to eat this brand of fish after just having this experience?”

Netizens were bewildered at how the hook managed to enter the tin, asking, are the fish not caught with nets? Is the fish not scanned with a metal detector before being tinned?

Last week, a Thai woman found a rat claw floating inside jaew bla ra (chilli paste with pickled fish) that she bought from a market in Prachin Buri province in central Thailand. She didn’t know what the “mysterious foot” was until netizens informed her that it looked like a rat’s foot.

In March last year, a family from Prachin Buri found a poisonous centipede in a tin of fish. It’s not clear whether it is the same “famous brand” that sold the tin containing a bait hook.

In August last year, blood poured from a Thai man’s mouth after he bit into a pork skewer (“moo ping“) with blades inside it in Samut Prakan province just south of Bangkok.

In January this year, a netizen said they bit into a Thai dessert called khanom keng to find a plaster inside.

In 2020, a restaurant customer was given a 60 baht discount after finding glass in their food in Ayutthaya province.