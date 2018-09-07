Connect with us

Thai Life

Alcohol – no safe level for consumption. ‘Lancet’ report.

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Just a single glass of alcoholic a day will slightly increase your risk for long-term health problems. This is the startling finding of a major study into the affect of alcohol on individuals’ health.

The report says that there is no evidence that any level of alcohol consumption could confer any health benefits, a finding that runs contrary to previous research and even a few optimistic public health guidelines in some countries.

The report covered 195 countries and territories from the years 1990 up to 2016. The writers analyzed 694 sources of data and 592 studies to determine the health risks of alcohol use.

The NYTimes reports that “The researchers relied on sales data and surveys to estimate the prevalence of drinking in each country and calculated alcohol consumption in standard drinks daily, defined as 10 grams, or about one-third of an ounce, of pure ethyl alcohol — the equivalent of 3.4 ounces of red wine at 13 percent alcohol, 12 ounces of beer at 3.5 percent alcohol or one ounce of 80-proof whiskey.”

Medium writer, David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at Cambridge University, commented about the study’s conclusion, “Claiming there is no ‘safe’ level does not seem an argument for abstention. There is no safe level of driving, but governments do not recommend that people avoid driving.”

The report also distinguished between tourist and resident consumption in various locations linking consumption data to 23 health outcomes.

So who drinks? In 2016, according to the report, 25 percent of women and 39 percent of men, worldwide, were ‘drinkers’. Women consumed an average of 0.73 drinks a day, while men had 1.7 drinks. The report also notes that rates of alcohol consumption can vary widely, country by country, but on average, the higher the income level, the higher the prevalence of drinking.

The study, published in the respected medical publication ‘Lancet’, concludes that alcohol consumption is involved in 2.8 million deaths around the world each year. For people aged 15 to 49, the report says that alcohol use is the single most common risk factor for death and disability.

 

Tanutam Thawan

Phuket

Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

PHOTO: Planespotters.net

Thai Airways are cancelling the popular direct Phuket to Hong Kong (HKT-HKG) flights from October 28. Any existing bookings beyond this date will be funneled through Bangkok (BKK) instead.



Despite the tortured English in the advisory, the Thai national airline is informing all existing bookings of the cancellation of the direct flights and re-routing.

A few emails to The Thaiger from Hong Kong customers complained that the flights were very popular with residents wanting to fly down on weekends for some beach relaxation away from the busy Chinese island territory.

"I think crazy story for such a great destination and many here in Hongkong cannot beleave it…… so need to change to Dragon Air now…. or tr...
Phuket

Phuket hotels join forces with Central Group to reduce plastic bag use

Tanutam Thawan

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

As it prepares to host the inaugural edition of PHIST (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism Forum 2018), the Phuket Hotels Association has achieved a major victory in its drive to secure a more sustainable future for Thailand’s most popular resort destination.

In partnership with PHIST, the unique free-to-attend event that takes place on Monday, September 24 2018, Central Group, Thailand’s largest retailer and owner of the Central Department Store, Robinson Department Store, Tops Supermarket and Family Mart, has pledged to abolish the practice of giving away free plastic bags to its customers on Phuket.

This forms part of a joint initiative with the Phuket Hotels Association, which will see Central Phuket’s customers pay for reusable bags made by the residents of local orphanages or shelter homes. Proceeds from the sale of these environmentally friendly bags will go directly to the disadvantaged Phuket residents who made them. A joint initiative...
Phuket

Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day

Tanutam Thawan

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

On Saturday, September 15, the Clean The Beach Boot Camp crew (CBBC) will be heading to Surin Beach to take part in another of their regular clean-ups. Now in its sixth year, the team and its dedicated followers will help celebrate World Clean Up Day, which also happens to fall on the same day, by cleaning Surin Beach.

Clean The Beach Boot Camp is a great way to get fit, give something back to the island of Phuket by cleaning the island beaches, meet some new people from all over the world, all while helping the environment.

Krix Luther, a personal trainer in Phuket and founder of CBBC says, “I would like to see as many people as possible heading down to Surin Beach on September 15. With so many people we can all help make a big difference in a short space of time, setting a great example for locals as well.”

The CBBC kicks off at 10am on Surin Beach, September 15. It's a free event. Lookout for the CBBC flags. Bring water, sunscreen and ...
