Virginia graduation shooting kills two, injures five in chaotic attack

A graduation ceremony in Virginia turned tragic as two individuals were killed and five others injured in a shooting incident. The attack occurred outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, causing panic among the attendees, many of whom were dressed in graduation gowns. The police chief described the scene as chaotic, with people scattering in all directions.

A 19-year-old suspect attempted to escape on foot but was apprehended by the police. He is expected to face at least two counts of second-degree murder. The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, is thought to have known at least one of the victims. During the arrest, the police did not use their firearms, and several guns were recovered at the scene. The victims’ identities have not been revealed; however, the police confirmed that the two fatalities were an 18-year-old graduate and his 36-year-old father.

A 31-year-old who sustained gunshot wounds is in critical condition, while four other males, aged 14, 32, 55, and 58, are stable after being injured. The shooter began firing in Monroe Park, opposite the theatre, shortly after the Huguenot High School ceremony concluded at around 5:15pm. As families and graduates were leaving the theatre near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, at least eight shots were heard, prompting people to flee the area, some carrying young children and babies. Graduates embraced and wept upon reuniting after the horrifying incident.

In addition to the shooting victims, another 12 individuals were injured in the ensuing chaos or treated for anxiety. Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards expressed his disappointment at the tragic event, stating that the graduation ceremony should have been a safe space. He lamented the fact that someone decided to bring a gun and terrorise the community. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras echoed a similar sentiment, noting that the day was meant to be a joyous occasion for graduates receiving their diplomas. He expressed his exhaustion at witnessing people, particularly children, being shot and urged the community to put an end to such violence.