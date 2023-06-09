Messi’s Inter Miami move skyrockets ticket sales and social media

Excitement surrounding Lionel Messi’s potential move to Inter Miami has led to a massive surge in the club’s social media following and ticket sales. The Argentinian football legend’s announcement that he plans to join the Major League Soccer team after leaving Paris Saint-Germain has caused a frenzy among fans.

In less than 24 hours following the news, Inter Miami’s Instagram followers skyrocketed from 900,000 to 5.7 million. The club now boasts over 7.5 million followers across all social media platforms, with more than five million of those gained on the day of Messi’s announcement.

Ticket demand has also soared, with ticketing technology company Logitix reporting a fourfold increase in secondary market ticket sales for Inter Miami matches within 24 hours of the announcement. This is compared to the entire 169-day on-sale period prior to the news. The average price for Inter Miami home matches has risen from US$31 to US$152, while away game prices have jumped from US$94 to US$207.

Follow us on :













Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami dashed hopes of a reunion with his former club, Barcelona, where he spent nearly two decades before joining PSG. The Spanish club had been struggling with debt when Messi left in 2021, and he had been waiting for a contract renewal. He expressed his desire to return to Barcelona but did not want to face the same situation again.

The 35-year-old football star also revealed his wish to “get out of the spotlight a bit” and focus more on his family after a “difficult time” with Paris Saint-Germain. Despite having a reportedly more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, Messi chose Inter Miami. However, fans will have to wait until late July for his likely debut with the team.