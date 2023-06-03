UK ticket-holder claims £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot, surpassing celebrities

A UK EuroMillions player has stepped forward to claim the staggering £111.7m jackpot from Friday’s draw. If the win is verified, the fortunate individual will have a higher net worth than football star Harry Kane (£51m), actor Daniel Radcliffe (£92m), and singer Dua Lipa (£75m), as reported by the Sunday Times Rich List. Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, the operator of The National Lottery, confirmed that they have received a claim for the top prize won by a single UK ticket-holder. The winner’s total prize amounts to £111,709,000.

The claim will undergo a validation process, and if approved, the prize will be paid during a meeting with a Camelot adviser. Once the ticket has been validated and the prize paid, the winner will have the option to go public with their news. The winning numbers were 03, 12, 15, 25, and 43, with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, expressed delight at the news: “It is wonderful news that a lucky ticket-holder has claimed this incredible prize.” He added that they will now concentrate on assisting the ticket-holder through the validation process and helping them begin to enjoy their winnings.

This UK player is among a select few who have won over £100m in a EuroMillions jackpot. They are the 18th UK winner to do so. In July of last year, an anonymous UK ticket-holder claimed a record jackpot of £195m.