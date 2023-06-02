Neville sacked as Inter Miami manager after poor run

Inter Miami has dismissed Phil Neville from his managerial role, following a series of losses that left the club at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference in the US. The decision comes after the team’s recent 1-0 loss to New York Red Bulls, marking their fourth consecutive defeat. Neville, who took up the position in January 2021, has faced increasing pressure due to the team’s poor performance.

Tensions escalated during the match against New York Red Bulls, as fans displayed banners demanding Neville’s resignation and booed his son Harvey, 20 years old, when he joined the game as a late substitute. In response, Neville urged fans to direct their frustrations towards him and not his son.

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami and former Manchester United and England teammate of Neville, expressed gratitude for Neville’s efforts and acknowledged the need for change in a statement. Beckham commended Neville’s dedication, leadership, and coaching expertise, while also recognizing the difficult nature of the decision.

Before joining Inter Miami, Neville managed England Women for three years. The 46-year-old thanked the club’s ownership group, players, staff, and fans for their support during his tenure. He expressed gratitude for being part of the club’s growth and wished the team success in the future.

Speculation regarding Neville’s dismissal coincides with rumours that Inter Miami may attempt to persuade Lionel Messi to join the club, following the announcement that the World Cup winner will be leaving Paris-Saint Germain this summer.