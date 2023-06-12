Manchester City fans celebrate treble win in rain-soaked parade

Manchester City supporters came together in droves to revel in their team’s remarkable Treble achievement, as an open-top bus parade made its way through the city. Fans set off blue flares and tossed inflatable bananas into the air, while several players removed their shirts in the pouring rain. Manager Pep Guardiola enjoyed a cigar as fans scaled lamp-posts. Despite delays due to lightning storms, the parade went ahead to celebrate City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan, as well as their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs this season.

Guardiola expressed his belief that the team’s Champions League success, secured by Rodri’s goal in the 68th minute, was “written in the stars.” Despite being soaked, Guardiola energetically engaged with the crowd as the players displayed all three trophies. Ruben Dias and 22-year-old Erling Haaland were among the shirtless players, while Kalvin Phillips serenaded fellow England defender John Stones. Guardiola praised the fans for braving the stormy weather, saying, “We had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise it is not Manchester.”

Captain Ilkay Gundogan described the achievement of winning “three trophies” as “incredible.” England midfielder Jack Grealish added, “For the past 24 hours, I have had the best day and night. To be fair, I don’t think I have slept.” The parade, which had been delayed until 7pm due to the weather, began at Tonman Street, Deansgate, and concluded at St Mary’s Gate. Fans remained undeterred by the delays, with one supporter, Zoro, praising Guardiola for “redesigning the football world.”

Manchester City’s Treble success makes them only the second English men’s team to achieve the feat, following Manchester United’s accomplishment in 1999 under Sir Alex Ferguson. The team received a warm welcome from fans upon their return to Manchester Airport on Sunday after the European final in Istanbul. Former City manager Joe Royle, 74, who led the club to the Premier League in 2000, hailed Guardiola’s team as “one of, if not the best English club side there has been.”