Personal assistant charged with salesgirl murder in Kota Kinabalu

A personal assistant working for an international company has been charged with the murder of a salesgirl in Kota Kinabalu last month. Chung King Fung, 30, appeared before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles, but no plea was recorded. He is accused of murdering Nurul Ain Silien, 21, at a shop within a shopping complex between noon and 12:20pm on May 29. The alleged offence falls under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

The court has scheduled a re-mention of the case for July 11, pending the production of post-mortem, DNA, and forensics reports. Chung will remain in custody under Section 259 of the Criminal Procedure Code until the case is resolved. He is represented by counsel Chin Tek Ming and Jul Hamri Jumhani, while counsel Nabila Norsahar is holding a watching brief for the deceased’s family.

According to reports, the accused allegedly stabbed the victim eight times after she decided to end their relationship. Chung subsequently called the police himself and waited for them to arrive at the scene. The authorities have also found elements of jealousy in the crime.