Newborn’s body found floating in Kota Kinabalu water village

A newborn baby’s body was discovered floating in a water village in Kota Kinabalu yesterday. Villagers made the tragic discovery as they were crossing the wooden bridge in the village around 6.30pm and promptly contacted the police. The gender of the baby has yet to be determined.

Acting Kota Kinabalu district police chief, Kalsom Idris, stated in a press release today that preliminary investigations indicate the baby had just been born. However, no further information about the incident has been revealed. The baby is suspected to have been thrown into the sea shortly after birth.

Kalsom Idris urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters or their nearest police station to assist in the ongoing investigation.