Manhunt for Indonesian escapees expands in Sarawak with 100 officers

A manhunt involving 100 police personnel, including members of the General Operations Force’s (GOF) Tiger Platoon, has been launched in Sarawak to locate two Indonesian men who escaped from the Tapah police station lockup. Sarawak police commissioner Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri announced that the search radius for the escapees, Kelvin, 21 years old, and Bony, 31 years old, has been expanded.

“Op Kesan today involves 100 Royal Malaysia Police members, with assistance from the K9 unit of the Fire and Rescue Department and Drone Unit of the Police Air Wing Unit,” Mohd Azman said.

Roadblocks have been established in the Padawan area, involving personnel from the Beratok, Tapah, Siburan, Mile 10, and Batu Kawa police stations. Checks are also being conducted in the bordering districts of Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Bau, Lundu, Lubok Antu, and Sri Aman.

Mohd Azman urged the public to immediately notify the police if they encounter the two escapees. Kelvin and Bony, both from East Java, were arrested for immigration-related offences on June 7 and placed in the Tapah police station lockup for further action. They escaped around 1pm on Monday.