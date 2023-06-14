Malaysia’s Klang Valley rail lines expect shorter travel times by September

Klang Valley commuters in Malaysia can anticipate reduced travel times and increased train frequencies on several public transport rail lines by around August or September, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke. In a parliamentary response, Loke stated that Prasarana Malaysia Berhad and Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd are currently implementing various initiatives to restore public confidence in the rapid transit system.

He explained that after several service disruptions on the Light Rapid Transit, Rapid Rail, as the licensed rail operator, has taken immediate remedial actions to address the issues. “With a more frequent service, this will reduce congestion especially during peak hours and lessen breakdown during operations,” he said in response to a question from Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun.

Loke also revealed that Prasarana is expediting the purchase of 19 sets of four-coach trains, which are expected to be delivered in stages beginning in August. These new trains will replace the two-car LRT trains that have been in use since 1998.

Regarding improvements to the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Kajang Line, Loke stated that the current wheel replacement programme, scheduled for completion in August 2023, will see train frequency return to four minutes during peak hours, compared to the current six minutes. Additionally, component overhaul works on all 50 trains under the Ampang Line began in October last year and are expected to be completed in December 2027.

Loke also provided an update on the monorail line, stating that the construction of two new monorail trains and the restoration of one monorail train are expected to be completed in March 2025. Train frequencies on the monorail line will be set at five minutes during peak hours.