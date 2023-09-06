Fuel tank trouble: Mysterious skyfall damages three cars in Turkey

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A puzzling incident occurred in Turkey, when a large fuel tank mysteriously fell from the sky, damaging three parked cars. Initial reports suspect that the tank originated from a military aircraft.

The alarming incident took place in Turkey on Monday, September 4, when a fuel tank seemingly broke away from an aircraft in flight and landed in a parking area in the capital city of Ankara, severely damaging three vehicles. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. Initially, the detached fuel tank is believed to have come from an F-4 military aircraft.

The local media reported that the aircraft in question was on a flight from Istanbul Atatürk International Airport to Eskişehir Air Base, which is the headquarters of the 1st Air Force Command. Viral video clips from social media showed three cars in the parking lot badly damaged by a fallen fuel tank, reported Aerotime Hub.

The Turkish Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement that the fuel tank portion of an F-4 military aircraft belonging to the Air Force Command had landed in an open parking area of Turkish Petroleum Company. An investigation is currently underway to determine how the fuel tank was detached while flying over Ankara. The Ministry also confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries from the incident, while a detailed technical investigation on the matter is ongoing.

