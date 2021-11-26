Vietnam urges to give third doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health is urging local governments to accelerate giving out a third dosage of Covid-19 vaccines, prioritising people over 50 years old despite a recent spike in the Mekong Delta region with approximately 4,000 new infections per day.

The MoH said 135.15 million of the 136 million vaccination doses received by Vietnam were distributed to various localities, which are 47.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses, 33.326 million Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses, 48.7 million Sinopharm vaccine doses, 5.15 million Abdala vaccine doses, and 1.217 million Sputnik V vaccine doses.

The remaining doses are likely to be distributed next week once the inspection and quality-control procedures are completed.

Vietnam has acquired 64.734 million doses from the state budget, over 28 million doses from COVAX, 16.47 million doses from international donations, and 26.59 million doses from corporate funds to date.

More than 113 million doses of Covid-19 immunisation had been administered across the country as of November 26, with over 3 million doses given to children aged 12 to 17.

SOURCE: Việt Nam News