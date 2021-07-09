Connect with us

Vietnam

Vietnam issues final extension of stay for stranded travellers

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Elliot Andrews on Unsplash

Foreign nationals who’ve been stranded in Vietnam can now avail of an automatic final extension of stay issued by the country’s Immigration Department. The automatic extension allows foreigners who arrived on visa waivers, e-visas, and tourist visas from March 1, 2020, to remain in Vietnam until July 31 and to depart the country without applying for an extension of stay.

The stipulation also applies to foreign nationals who arrived in Vietnam prior to March 1, 2020. However, in this instance, travellers must provide evidence that they became stranded in the country as a result of the pandemic. According to a TTR Weekly report, this proof needs to include a diplomatic message from their embassy, which must have a Vietnamese translation. Failing this, they will need to submit a written document from the Vietnamese authorities that confirms they were required to have treatment for Covid-19, or to undergo mandatory quarantine, or some other “force majeure” occurrence that prevented them leaving.

Travellers will be required to show the supporting documentation from their embassy or the Vietnamese authorities on their departure. While, like Thailand, Vietnam has issued several extensions to the grace period for stranded foreign nationals, it appears the deadline of July 31 is final.

Vietnam has reported 24,810 infections and 104 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Vietnam7 seconds ago

Vietnam issues final extension of stay for stranded travellers
Product Reviews3 mins ago

The best smartwatches to buy in 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 9,276 new infections and 72 deaths

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 mins ago

Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital opens registration for Moderna vaccine
Thailand27 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | Ask Tim and Sumi ANYTHING, lockdown and Covid update with Caitlin
Economy51 mins ago

JP Morgan includes Thailand in 5 economies most at risk from Delta variant
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 Korean Restaurants in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Stricter Covid restrictions likely for Bangkok, other “at-risk” provinces
Politics10 hours ago

Donald Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google
Transport11 hours ago

Phuket taxi meeting: 20% fare cut, but doesn’t address gouging
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Troubled vaccine registration site replaced by hospitals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
Crime16 hours ago

3 foreigners arrested operating unlicensed Koh Phangan spa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 75 deaths; new infections in all 77 provinces
Thailand16 hours ago

Laos Covid-19 cases rise as migrant workers return from Thailand
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending