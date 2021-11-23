Connect with us

Singapore

Singapore's travel pass site went down as applications for Malaysians open

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Singapore's Changi Airport | Stock photo via Wikimedia
image
image

The SafeTravel website of Singapore, which allows foreign visitors to apply for a vaccination travel pass before entering, was down for several hours yesterday, which was the first day people from Malaysia could apply.

Around noon, the website had a message that said “it was undergoing regular maintenance.” It was then restored around 3pm, but a text box recommended customers to log in later if they were unable to use the application service due to heavy usage as VTL applications for travellers from India and Indonesia will follow at 6pm.

Both short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from Malaysia can apply for VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport with six daily flights after a year of border shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic since March last year.

SOURCE: The Straits Times

 

image

Tanutam Thawan

