Drugs
Singapore executes two men for heroin trafficking
Singapore has executed two convicted drug traffickers, in what anti-capital punishment and human rights campaigners fear could be a “new wave” of hangings in the city state.
48 year old Singaporean Norasharee bin Gous and 31 year old Malaysian national Kalwant Singh had their capital sentences carried out yesterday at the Changi Prison Complex. Their executions follow another execution in April this year when Singapore controversially hanged a man with intellectual disabilities. The total number of executions this year is now four.
Singapore authorities announced on Tuesday that both Norasharee and Singh had “exhausted their legal appeals”.
“Both were convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to the mandatory death penalty.”
Both the executed men were sentenced to death in June 2016.
Singh was found guilty of possessing 60.15 grams of heroin and trafficking in 121 grams of the drug. Norasharee was convicted of soliciting a man to traffic 121 grams of heroin.
Singh launched a final appeal the day before his execution. His lawyers argued that he provided authorities with information that ended up in the arrest an alleged drug smuggler.
But a three-judge panel dismissed the appeal, saying drug-enforcement officials didn’t use any of Singh’s information to arrest a key suspect.
In Singapore, being convicted of trafficking more than 15 grams of heroin will receive the country’s mandatory death sentence under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The act was recently amended to allow for a convicted person to escape the death penalty “in certain circumstances”.
In April, Singapore executed 34 year old Malaysian Nagaenthran Dharmalingam. The case sparked international outcry after psychologists assessed him as “intellectually disabled” with an IQ of 69. He was earlier arrested in 2009 for trafficking 42.7 grams of heroin and sentenced to death in 2010.
The case of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, and this weeks executions, is putting Singapore’s zero-tolerance drug laws back under scrutiny. But Singapore officials staunchly defended its decision, saying the man had been given a fair trial.
Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research ( for East Asia, Southeast Asia, & the Pacific, Emerlynne Gil, is now urging Singapore to “immediately impose a moratorium on executions”.
“Singapore has once again executed people convicted of drug-related offences in violation of international law, callously disregarding public outcry.”
“Going against a worldwide trend towards abolishing the death penalty, Singapore is just one of four countries known to have executed people for drug-related offences in recent years. The death penalty is never the solution and we oppose it unconditionally. There is no evidence that it acts as a unique deterrent to crime.”
South East Asia’s tough drug laws, including Singapore, have done little to stem the region’s multibillion-dollar illicit drug trade. The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network issued a statement last week…
“The government of Singapore’s persistence in maintaining and utilising the death penalty has only led to global condemnation and tarnishes Singapore’s image as a developed nation governed by the rule of law.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Singapore executes two men for heroin trafficking
UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson’s resignation speech in full
Thai man appeals to robbers to stop as he has nothing left
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Young Frenchman dies in motorbike accident in central Thailand
Thailand News Today | Tham Luang cave rescue divers receive honours
Thailand: Don’t answer calls starting with +697, it’s a scam
Thai health minister defends decision to decriminalise cannabis
Thai tourist visa fees might be suspended until the end of 2022
Petrol prices in Bangkok reduced tomorrow
Thai student slashed in high-speed car chase after school row
Stop scam calls or be charged 1 million baht per day
Thai leg of the high speed rail to Laos and China will be completed by 2028
UPDATE: Boris Johnson has agreed to resign as UK prime minister
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
Survey shows over 80% want legal casino complex in Thailand
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t
Unlicensed pool villa in Pattaya raided by police
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Economy4 days ago
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
- Best of3 days ago
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
- Bangkok4 days ago
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
- Road deaths4 days ago
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
- Cannabis3 days ago
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
- Education3 days ago
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
- Economy3 days ago
“Thailand should be a luxury and premier holiday destination” – Deputy PM