Cambodia
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Cambodia is extending its Covid-19 vaccination programme to teenagers, starting in the capital Phnom Penh and another 3 hard-hit provinces. According to an AFP report, the grandchildren of the country’s leader, Hun Sen, were among the first to be vaccinated.
The vaccination of teenagers kicked off on Sunday, with doses administered to people between the ages of 12 and 17 in Phnom Penh and the provinces of Kandal, Koh Kong and Preah Sihanouk. Hun Sen has described the vaccination of Cambodia’s young people as key to achieving herd immunity.
“The vaccination for children today is a key step to herd immunity in communities. Children are like bamboo shoots. If the health of children is damaged now, we won’t have good bamboos.”
It’s understood the Cambodian leader watched as his grandchildren received their first doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. In total, Cambodia plans to inoculate 2 million teenagers, with Hun Sen saying vaccination may be extended to children aged 10 and 11.
Like Thailand, Cambodia is currently in the grip of a severe wave of the virus, after seemingly getting off lightly last year. According to Hun Sen, booster doses will soon be administered to fully vaccinated adults and health officials are prepared to follow Thailand’s example of mixing vaccines.
Cambodia has also imposed strict restrictions in 8 provinces that border Thailand as a result of the Delta variant wreaking havoc here. In addition, Cambodian migrants in Thailand are currently barred from returning to their home country.
The vaccine rollout in Cambodia has seen over 7 million people vaccinated with officials using Sinovac or Sinopharm, as well as UK-produced AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson doses donated by the US.
A number of European countries, including France, Denmark, and Lithuania, have also extended vaccination to children in the race to achieve herd immunity.
SOURCE: AFP
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Man goes missing off Freedom Beach, Phuket
Phuket tourism sector calls for island to be “green-listed” for foreign tourists – VIDEO
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket’s best day trips and tours
What is so important about the Sandbox?
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases and 147 deaths
Government says ongoing vaccination and obeying the rules will drive infections down
Suspected insurgent wanted for murder killed by forces in Pattani
Phang Nga reopening and “Phuket Sandbox” island hop extensions postponed
Bangkok’s 5 best SHA Plus Certified hotels
Top 5 steakhouses in Phuket
Bangkok Train Market official says they will reopen
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
- Myanmar2 days ago
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket reservations slow down for August
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good