Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital

A Phuket prison that was collecting dust is now being put back into use, but not for warehousing humans until they reform and can be released back into society. Rather, the prison is going to be converted into another field hospital to help the island handle the increasing Covid cases, said governor Narong Woonciew earlier this week.

At the moment, Phuket has 2 field hospitals. 1 field hospital is located at the Prince of Songkla University campus; there are 170 beds at this lcoation. The other field hospital is at Phuket Rajabhat University; there are 300 beds at this location.

Further, a community isolation centre is being set up in Thalang to help patients with mild symptoms.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

