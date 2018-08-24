Floods and landslides in Phang Nga damage homes

The Nation is reporting that flash floods damaged nearly 30 homes in Phang Nga while a landslide hit a house in the Kapong district. The governor Sitthichai Sakda led a team to inspect the damage today (Friday).

Sitthichai, along with Kapong district chief Surat Laichan and Phang Nga disaster prevention and mitigation chief Sayan Kijmano, inspected the damage at Ban Saphan Sua (Moo 3) where 29 homes and Ban Saphan Sua School were flooded but the water receded quickly.

At Ban Moh (Moo 1), they visited female villager Prapan Chaisongkram’s house which was partially buried under a landslide. She and her family escaped without injury.

Phang Nga Red Cross Society president Khaisaeng Sakda later led a team to deliver flood relief bags to aid the flood-affected residents.

