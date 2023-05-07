Thai villagers plan lottery numbers based on unusual ‘fog-coloured’ calf

'Fog-coloured calf,' photo by Sanook.

Thai villagers flocked to see an unusual “fog-coloured” calf after a cow gave birth to the beautiful grey and unique-looking offspring. Locals believe the calf brings good fortune and are eager to find auspicious lottery numbers for the upcoming draw on May 16.

Yesterday, Sanook reporters were informed by the residents of Kud Thong, in the northeast Surin Province, that the five year old cow had recently given birth to a male calf with an unusually beautiful grey colour. The calf appeared adorable to all who saw it, garnering significant attention.

Upon visiting the owner’s residence, it was discovered that the owner of the cow was a 46 year old man named Thitisak Rattanavivat, residing in Surin’s Sri Karpum District. Thitisak mentioned that the cow, aged five years old, was a Brahman and Charolais crossbreed with a reddish-yellow hue. As for the calf, it was of the Brangus breed. Altogether, Thitisak has a total of eight cows. On May 2, at 11am, this particular cow gave birth to a male calf that was strikingly different from typical cows – a stunning grey hue that mesmerized locals. As word spread, villagers gathered at Thitisak’s home to catch a glimpse of the calf.

Thitisak’s mother-in-law, 66 year old Laeiad Datchuya, recounted that the cow had a difficult time giving birth. Laeiad assisted by helping to pull the calf’s legs free from the womb. Once freed, it was apparent that the calf was unusually coloured compared to normal calves; it bore a grey shade or what locals referred to as “fog-coloured.” Consequently, the calf was named “Pa Tao,” captivating neighbours and relatives who came to see it in large numbers. The calf was considered a blessing for the family.

Villagers believed that the grey-coloured calf was born to bestow its luck upon the household. They began looking up the house’s registration number and the calf’s birth date, hoping to find lucky numbers for the upcoming lottery draw on May 16. Many will use these numbers to test their fortune during the drawing.