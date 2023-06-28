Sleeping beauty blunders: Vietnamese makeup artist’s drunk bride challenge

Picture courtesy of Wendy Loo

A bridal makeup artist from Vietnam experienced a bizarre situation at a recent wedding — the bride was too drunk to be roused and she had to apply her makeup while she lay asleep on her bed.

The imperative role of a skilled makeup artist for would-be brides aspiring to stand out on their special day is undeniable. Typically an intricate process, bridal makeup requires a substantial investment of time, often ranging from one to two hours. Consequently, makeup artists need to start their work early in the morning to ensure the bride is made to look her best within the stipulated timeline.

The Vietnamese online community recently found itself sharing a post from a particular makeup artist recounting an incident that will forever remain etched in her memory.

The artist, along with her team, arrived on time at a bride-to-be’s house as per the planned schedule. However, instead of a cooperative bride, they found a heavily drunk woman who wouldn’t wake up no matter how hard they tried. The situation culminated in the artist resorting to applying makeup to the inebriated bride on her bed, to ascertain the wedding proceedings stayed on schedule.

The makeup artist said…

“At 2am, my team and I arrived at the bride’s house. We were geared up and ready to give a magnificent transformation. Instead, we were greeted by this dreadful sight. Perhaps, last night’s celebration was too enjoyable, the bride drank a bit too much and was yet to wake up. All we could do was apply her makeup while she lay asleep. She even vomited at one point. I just want to say that even though it’s a happy day, don’t get too carried away.”

No sooner had the aforementioned post been made public, then it became the subject of online discussions. While the circumstances did carry some humour, the bride’s behaviour found little endorsement amongst the majority.

And the bride and drunken groom lived happily ever after, maybe.

