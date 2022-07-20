Thailand
THAILAND voted LAST as ‘the land of smiles’ | GMT
THAILAND voted LAST as ‘the land of smiles’ in a poll done in Asia. Another poll shows nearly 2/3rds of Thais are tired of wearing masks. PM rips Pheu Thai over Thaksin, Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving, Two-faced kitten born in northern Thailand and more on todays Good Morning Thailand
Myanmar guilty of war crimes says Amnesty International
South Thailand Muslim representatives still pushing against cannabis legalisation
Lottery ticket vendors stage a protest against the new digital lottery app
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Police superintendent and 4 others charged in 6 million baht corruption
Indian man dies of heart attack on island off Pattaya
“Climate change is here”, UK Met Office – heatwaves sweep over the northern hemisphere
Thai PM hits back at opposition “try and bring back Thaksin”
Tourism associations meet with Thai PM urging more assistance
Poll shows nearly 2/3rds of Thais are tired of wearing masks
Thailand News Today | Progress on Thai Airways – Rolls Royce scandal
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
Two-faced kitten born in northern Thailand
Pro-Prayut James Bond “008” posters mocked by opposition
No confidence debate – Day one. Opposition attacks Anutin over botched cannabis laws.
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
