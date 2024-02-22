Thailand Video News | Man confesses to murdering wife after reporting her missing, Businesses brace for minimum wage hike

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex delves into a myriad of pressing issues capturing the nation’s attention. From the concerning proposal to raise the minimum wage, sparking worries among Thai businesses, to the shocking confession of a wife’s murder in Chachoengsao, each headline highlights significant developments. Additionally, a high-ranking police official facing charges linked to online gambling, a new policy targeting methamphetamine distribution, and a massive reward for a missing cat has been issued. Moreover, Aleph Farms takes the lead in spearheading a sustainable protein production initiative in Thailand. Stay informed and engaged with the latest updates on these crucial topics.

The planned increase to the minimum wage has Thai businesses on edge

In Thailand, businesses are preparing for possible surges in operating expenses due to the government’s plan to increase the daily minimum wage to 400 baht (US$ 11). This proposal has raised concerns among the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), particularly affecting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) already struggling with high interest rates and household debt. Despite the tripartite wage committee’s decision for a moderate wage adjustment of 2.37%, or 2 to 16 baht (US$ 0.056 to 0.45) per day, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin argued for a more significant increase, especially for workers in the Deep South. The FTI warned that a steep wage hike could severely impact SMEs, potentially leading to closures, and noted that the increase would minimally affect the Thai economy since migrant workers, the primary beneficiaries, often send half of their earnings back home. Additionally, the FTI is concerned about a potential rise in illegal migrant workers from Myanmar due to the junta government’s intensified military conscription efforts, which could lead many to flee to Thailand for work.

A Thai man has confessed to murdering his wife after reporting her missing

In Chachoengsao, Thailand, a man named Sirichai, 33, confessed to the murder of his wife, Chollada, 27, after initially reporting her missing. The admission came after her burned remains were discovered in a rubber plantation in Prachinburi province. Sirichai revealed that following a dispute while returning from a birthday party, he killed Chollada with a rock, transported her body in his BMW, and attempted to burn it to hide the evidence. The case, which initially involved community searches and made headlines due to its suspicious nature, took a turn when police, acting on a tip about human remains found in Prachinburi, interrogated Sirichai. He confessed during questioning at Pak Kret Police Station. The identification of Chollada’s remains was aided by the discovery of a bracelet she was known to wear, with forensic experts involved to confirm the identity. The investigation is ongoing, with police working to fully understand the timeline and motive behind the brutal act.

Big Joke in Big trouble as he faces charges linked to online gambling

Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), is facing charges linked to online gambling operations after financial transactions connected him and four other senior officers to the activity. The investigation, led by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), implicated Big Joke and eight of his subordinates, all of whom were confirmed to be involved in the gambling ring. Despite Big Joke’s insistence on his innocence and claims of internal conflict within the RTP aiming to tarnish his reputation, evidence such as a bank account statement showing transactions of over 300 million baht tied him and others to the gambling proceeds. The Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) disclosed that the suspects were divided into two groups, with Big Joke belonging to the group of five officers with financial ties to the gambling operations. He now faces charges under Sections 149 and 157 of the Criminal Law, with penalties ranging from fines to life imprisonment. The case’s progress was publicly updated, emphasizing a commitment to justice without internal conflict or reputation damage motives, though Big Joke’s response to these developments remains unreported.

A new policy regarding methamphetamine pills is aiming to curb small time dealers

Thailand’s Public Health Minister, Cholnan Srikaew, announced a significant policy to combat methamphetamine distribution by setting a legal threshold for possession. Under this new rule, individuals caught with more than five methamphetamine pills will be prosecuted as dealers, while those with fewer pills will be classified as users and directed towards rehabilitation programs instead of facing criminal charges. This initiative is part of the government’s broader approach to treat drug addiction as a health issue rather than a criminal one, aiming to dismantle the network of small-time dealers effectively. Dr. Cholnan asserts that the policy is grounded in medical science and has received approval from key government bodies. He also emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards drug dealers, while offering drug users a chance for rehabilitation, which in many cases, could be a one-time opportunity for change. The policy is designed to disrupt the cycle of drug abuse by addressing the underlying issues and separating users from the drug-selling ecosystem.

A massive reward for a missing cat has been issued, have you seen it?

In Chon Buri province, Thailand, an elderly couple has raised their reward to 100,000 baht (approximately US$2,787) for any information leading to the return of their missing cat, Miaow Miaow. The 12-year-old neutered male, who has been a beloved member of the Intiworn Singhaseni family since 2011, went missing on August 12, 2022, from their home in Nong Khayat, Phanat Nikhom district. Despite extensive search efforts, including distributing flyers and a previous reward of 10,000 baht, Miaow Miaow remains missing six months later. The couple’s deep emotional attachment to Miaow Miaow is palpable, with statements highlighting the unique place he holds in their lives and their unwavering hope for his return. The local community and social media platforms have been mobilized to aid in the search, reflecting the significant impact Miaow Miaow has had on his family.

Meat cultivation is coming to the land of smiles

Aleph Farms, in a strategic alliance with biomanufacturer BBGI and synthetic biology leader Fermbox Bio, is set to establish Thailand’s first cultivated meat plant, marking a significant step towards sustainable protein production in Southeast Asia. Leveraging a US$118 million funding, Aleph Farms adopts an asset-light manufacturing strategy to enhance production efficiency and promote economic growth, focusing on minimizing costs while maximizing scalability. This collaboration, highlighted by Aleph Farms co-founder and CEO Didier Toubia, aims to foster sustainable, resilient food systems and equitable growth across the region. The partnership not only focuses on efficient scaling and reducing supply chain risks by outsourcing production to BBGI and Fermbox Bio but also aligns with Thailand’s development goals and government initiatives for sustainable protein sourcing. This initiative is further bolstered by Aleph Farms’ regulatory approval for cultivated beef, setting an innovative precedent in the alternative protein sector and responding to the growing demand for sustainable meat alternatives in Thailand.