Thailand News Today | Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar

Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in the move towards a cashless society



The Bank of Thailand and central banks in four more southeast Asian countries are

creating a cross-border payment zone using QR codes so that southeast Asians can

make international payments digitally without having to convert and reconvert to

US dollars.

The bank hopes to bolster the use of digital payments to halve the amount of cash

in circulation in Thailand by 2026, with the eventual goal of turning Thailand into

a cashless society.

On Monday at the G20 Summit in Bali, the central bank entered a memorandum of

understanding with the central banks of Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the

Philippines to use QR codes for international payments between the five countries,

without the need to use the US dollar.

The bank is also fine-tuning the PromptPay system used to make digital payments

easier within Thailand.

In a policy statement, the bank argues that the widespread adoption of electronic

payments will increase economic activity. Promoting QR code payments within

Thailand and Southeast Asia, the bank aims for 42% of all payments in Thailand to

be digital by 2024 with each person making 800 digital payments per year.

After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic

While officials now believe it will take months to repair the storm-damaged fully

motorway over Patong Hill, the road has been partially reopened to limited traffic

this morning. The reopening comes after a night of heavy rain caused flash

flooding all around the island. Kathu and Phuket Town were particularly hard-hit

by the torrential downpours.

Amid the heavy rains in dangerous conditions, Patong police closed down the entry

checkpoint at Wat Patong to the road over the hill at 10 pm. Their counterparts on

the other side of the hill close their checkpoint at 10.30 pm, barring all traffic from

accessing the dangerous roadway.

Once the rain subsided, officials reopened the Patong Hill road at 7.30 am. The

road was not open to all traffic though, with only foot traffic and motorbikes

allowed across both directions. Large cargo trucks were not allowed on the road at

all. And cars, passenger vans, and pickup trucks for granted Passage only coming

downhill from Patong to Kathu. The same car types are not allowed to travel in the

opposite direction yet.

The road was first closed a few weeks ago after heavy rains caused damage.

Officials first reopened the road to foot traffic only. Then when the roads were

stabilized a week later, authorities began to allow motorbikes to pass over Patong

Hill. The road had just been reopened to small car traffic when it had to be shut

down again two days later due to safety risks. Officials found that, despite using

the road lane closest to the embankment, the weight of cars traveling over it

widened the cracks that already existed at the edge of the road, according to the

Phuket Info Centre.

Local road closed after shoe factory fire next to Bang Na-Trat Highway



Officials have closed to traffic a road running parallel to the out-bound Bang Na-

Trat Highway, due to concerns that a shoe factory, which was heavily damaged by

a fire last night (Tuesday), might collapse, posing a risk to motorists.

Firefighters took about five hours to extinguish the fire at the factory, which is a

five-story building and which was heavily damaged said, officials.

Two workers suffered burns in the fire, which started at about 5.30 pm. The first

floor of the building is the showroom and the other floors are production units and

shoe storage.

The closure of a 300-meter stretch of the parallel road at KM15 of the outbound

highway has caused traffic congestion extending for several kilometers, said

officials from the Bang Chalong Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO).

They explained that road closure is necessary for the safety of motorists.

The first female Muslim governor of Pattani hailed on social media

The former deputy governor of Thailand’s Narathiwat and Yala provinces, Pateemoh

Sadeeyamu has become the first female Muslim governor of Pattani province, in

an appointment approved by the cabinet yesterday (Tuesday).

Her appointment has been welcomed by many people in the restive Pattani

province, including “We Peace”, a network of women dedicated to the restoration

of peace in the country’s Deep South.

Assistant Professor Chiraphan Sema, a former lecturer at the Prince of Songkhla

University, Pattani Campus, said that Pateemoh’s appointment is good news for

people in Pattani, as she is smart, has extensive experience and is a good

understanding of the problems in the southern region.

57-year-old Pateemoh entered government service at the Ministry of Interior in

1993 and has served in several southern provinces, including Ranong, Yala,

Narathiwat, Pattani, and Phatthalung, and at the Southern Border Provinces

Administration Centre as the director of the central administration office. Thailand News

Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand

Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary posted photos on Facebook of a rare Asian golden

cat spotted strolling through a road in Chaiyaphum province in northeast Thailand.

In the Thai language, the Asian golden cat is called Suea Fai (Fire Tiger). The

species is listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species

due to habitat loss and illegal poaching.

The wildlife sanctuary said the photos were taken in February by a photographer

Jirawan Khlaithong. The sanctuary educated the public about the threatened

species…

“The Asian golden cat is a medium-sized tiger with a firm shape. It has rather

long legs, a smoothly-colored torso, and some patterns.

“[The wild cat] is a reddish-brown color, similar to the color of a barking deer.

At first glance, you may think it is a barking deer. Some Asian golden cats have

black, brown, or grey patterns and distinctive stripes on their faces above their eyes.

They have long tails, and the bottom of the tail is always white. The belly and

underneath the tail are also white.

“It is nocturnal and hunts alone on the ground. The Asian golden cat’s favorite

foods include rats, rabbits, baby barking deer, and small birds.

“They are found in evergreen and mixed forests. The cats have a gestation period

of 100 days, giving birth to one or two babies at a time (so we rarely ever see baby

Asian golden cats).

They weigh around 12-15 kilograms, which is quite light.

