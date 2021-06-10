Thailand News Today | Student dies from hazing gone wrong, travel bubble with S Korea | June 10

South Korea could soon open its borders to fully vaccinated people travelling from Thailand, A 22 year old engineering student died after he was allegedly beaten by a group of students at the Rajamangala University of Technology in Bangkok, Taiwan is expecting a holdup on its order of the Thai-made AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and Koh Samet, in the eastern province of Rayong, has been hailed by the Public Health Ministry after achieving a 100% success rate in vaccinating people on the island.

