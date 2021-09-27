Thailand News Today | Phuket resort land encroachment case; OnlyFans arrest calls for reform| Sep 27

https://youtu.be/sidMqXApLcQ

Jett goes through all the main headlines across Thailand that include: The luxury resort in Phuket accused of land encroachment will now be investigated. Following the arrest of an OnlyFans content creator on pornography charges, there have been renewed calls in Thailand for sex work to be legalised. A local villager in Phuket was on a jog Thursday morning when he stumbled on a substance that he believes may be worth up to 30 million baht.

