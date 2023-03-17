Thai Vietjet launches Bangkok – Okinawa route

The inaugural flight on Thai Vietjet Air‘s new Bangkok – Okinawa route took off from Suvarnabhumi Airport and land landed safely at Naha Airport in Japan yesterday.

Budget carrier Thai Vietjet Air is currently the only airline servicing the nonstop route, flying on Thursdays and Sundays.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were given a warm welcome from Miss Okinawa, Naha Airport Officials, and officials from the Okinawa Convention & Visitors Bureau upon their arrival in Japan.

Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet, Worenti Laprabang, said…

“We are pleased to cooperate with Tourladfah Co., Ltd. to launch a new international route between Thailand and Japan, connecting Bangkok and Okinawa.

“Following the launch of our Chiang Mai – Osaka route, we remain committed to providing more travel options with maximum comfort, the highest standards of service and accessible ticket fares.

“We sincerely hope this new route will boost the economy – particularly the tourism industry – of both countries, while the world economy recovers.”

Flight VZ3801 takes off from Bangkok on Thursdays and Sundays at 9.30 and lands in Okinawa at 3.40pm.

Flight VX3801 takes off from Okinawa on Thursdays and Sundays at 4.40pm and lands at Suvarnabhumi at 7.30pm.

The new route is expected to thrive since Japan is the #1 desired travel destination among Thais.

Previously, the only way to get to Okinawa from Bangkok was to layover somewhere e.g. Fukuoka, Incheon, Taiwan, or Hong Kong.

To make the route a reality, Thai Vietjet joined hands with Tourladfah Co., Ltd – a leading travel agency specialising in outbound Thai travel to Japan.

Okinawa is one of Japan’s 47 prefectures, located in the southernmost part of the country. It comprises more than 160 inhabited and uninhabited islands stretching for over 1,000 kilometres in the East China Sea.

The prefecture’s capital is located on Okinawa’s main island, also called Okinawa, known for its beaches, coral reefs, and unique culture.

Unlike other areas of Japan, Okinawa is warm throughout the year. July is the hottest month, at 29 degrees Celsius on average, and January is the coldest at 17 degrees Celsius on average.

Follow us on :













In February, Thai Vietjet launched direct flights between Chiang Mai and Osaka thrice weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Aside from the Chiang Mai – Osaka and Bangkok – Okinawa routes, Thai Vietjet operates a daily direct flight between Bangkok and Fukuoka.