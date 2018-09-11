National
Thai sailors to compete in the Para World Sailing Champs in US
Thailand are sending sailors to the Para World Sailing Championships for the first time with Suraphong Chitkhong and Paisal Pa-teh, both from Pattaya, heading to Sheboygan in the USA to take part in a pre-event sailing clinic followed by the World Championships from September 18-22.
Peter Jacops, Founder of Disabled Sailing Thailand says that this is a very special moment for sailing in Thailand.
“Never before have Thailand sent sailors to the Para World Sailing Championships and Disabled Sailing Thailand are very proud to be doing so this year. Our Thai sailors have been undergoing training with coaches at Royal Varuna Yacht Club in Pattaya and while this is very early days for Para Sailing in Thailand, the clinic before the Worlds is an excellent opportunity for our Thai sailors to learn more and the World Championships will be an experience never to be forgotten I’m sure.”
In 2015 the International Paralympic Committee opted to drop sailing from the 2020 Paralympics and it was this decision that lead to the founding of Disabled Sailing Thailand who’s aim is to make the sport more accessible for people with disabilities and ultimately to support the reintroduction of sailing to the Paralympics.
“We have been working closely with World Sailing, the sport’s world governing body, and they have been very supportive in helping us to send sailors from Thailand to this year’s World Championships. There are 125 sailors from 36 countries taking part and we hope our Thai team will inspire others who wish to try sailing in the future,” added Jacops.
Follow the Thai athletes’ progress on the Disabled Sailing Thailand Facebook page.
Disabled Sailing Thailand is a not-for-profit organisation registered under the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand and has received support many individuals and companies to get this far, including Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Royal Phuket Marina, Austhai Marine, Simpson Marine, Pattaya West Winds Masonic Lodge, Royal Varuna Yacht Club and North Sails.
For more information about Disabled Sailing Thailand, visit HERE.
eSports – legitimate sport or teenage addiction problem?
The Thai Mental health department is urging the government to rethink any decision to recognise online gaming.
Moves to officially recognise eSports (electronic gaming sports) could lead to children becoming addicted to online games, according to health experts. A Mental Health Department adviser Dr Yongyud Wongpiromsarn says the promotion of eSports would likely do more harm than good.
“We have already established a panel to raise this issue at the National Health Assembly forum later this year,” he said.
Yongyud hoped that relevant authorities, including political office holders, would review the Sports Authority of Thailand’s decision in 2017 to recognise eSports as a form of sport.
“We are worried that in the end more Thai children will become addicted to games.”
He says most countries in the world had not treated online games as ...
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."
Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.
Begpackers really get a big response on social media. Some netizens say 'leave them alone, they're not hurting anyone'. Othe...
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
